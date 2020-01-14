advertisement

Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni to publish 2019 primary school leaving exams (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, will publish the 2019 primary school leaving exams on Friday, January 17, 2020

PML Daily has learned that there will be a student performance briefing on Thursday in the presence of Ms. Museveni.

advertisement

UNE spokesperson Jennifer Kalule said officials of the exam body would brief education ministers on the performance of last year’s primary school leaving exams on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. and would publish them later on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Ms. Kalule said she would communicate the location later.

Last year, exams were published in the Prime Minister’s Office in Kampala.

It will be the fourth time that Ms Museveni has published the results of the PLE since her appointment as political head of the ministry in 2016.

A total of 695,793 candidates applied for the PLE, 51.7% of whom were girls

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo said candidates will be able to access their exam results via their mobile phones upon release.

You will need to send a well formatted SMS as follows: Type “PLE, UCE, UACE”, leave a space, then type the index number and send it to 6600 on the networks as specified by the card at the time of publication of the results.

There should be no spaces in the index number. For example, UCE U2769 / 018.

comments

advertisement