advertisement

A man who fled a fatal car accident on the M90 ​​north of Kelty earlier this month is still at large in Europe, may reveal The Courier.

A second suspect involved in the highway collision at the border between Fife and Tayside was found in Dover, trying to escape the country.

The two occupants fled the scene of the accident just after 11 p.m. on January 5, causing a four-day manhunt involving police helicopters and dogs.

advertisement

Two men missing in M90 fatal accident in Fife are now found by police

The third occupant of the silver Renault Grand Scenic, suspected of being a front passenger, was rushed to Ninewells hospital where he later died.

Scottish police said on 9 January that the missing men had been “found”, but it is now known that one of the suspects is still in Europe.

No charges have been laid against either suspect in connection with the collision.

Chief Inspector Ian Scott Addresses Councilors from Perth and Kinross

Scottish police have yet to name the deceased and say they have no plans to do so at the moment.

In an update to councilors from Perth and Kinross this week, chief inspector Ian Scott, local commander of the region, revealed the circumstances of the ongoing investigation.

He said: “It took a lot of investigation and we managed to locate one of those involved in Dover trying to leave the country and he was arrested and brought here for investigations.

“Subsequently, a third person has been identified, again a foreign national, who has returned to Europe, so investigations are under way there to bring him back also for further investigations.”

“The deceased was finally identified as an alien with the help of an international liaison and his family was informed of the circumstances.

“But it was a difficult investigation without eyewitnesses and uncertain of what exactly happened and who was involved.”

Questioned after the meeting, a spokesman for the force said: “No one has been arrested and investigations are under way”.

The suspect arrested in Dover was not arrested because of the car accident, but for another incident.

The crash occurred around 11:05 p.m. on Sunday January 5, when the Scenic hit the central reserve approximately one and a half miles north of Junction Four at Kelty.

A Seat Leon car, which was also traveling north, then struck the Renault, and emergency services closed the road in both directions for about seven hours.

On January 9, when officers canceled the manhunt, a spokesman for Police Scotland said, “We can confirm that the two men who were treated as missing as a result of the fatal accident on the M90 ​​near Kelty shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday evening (5) has now been identified and traced. “

advertisement