advertisement

The British government should “sit down and take note” of increased support for Scottish independence in the polls, says one of the UK’s top pollsters.

Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said that the publication in the past five days of three separate polls showing that at least half of voters support independence represents a “notable and consistent movement in favor of the Yes “.

The most recent Panelbase survey evaluated separation support at 52%, with 48% voting to protect the union.

advertisement

The poll, which was conducted between January 28 and 31 on behalf of the Scot Goes Pop Blog, follows a poll by YouGov last week that assessed support for independence at 51% and another by Survation showing a 50/50 split between the two rival camps.

Sir John Curtice.

Professor Curtice said recent survey data appeared to be part of a “fairly consistent long-term model” over the past year.

He added: “This is obviously significant in the sense that it is the first time in three and a half years that we have three surveys placing Yes at 50% or more and the last time that we did it was in the immediate wake of the EU. Referendum.

There is clear and consistent evidence going back to the spring of last year, nothing dramatic, not a push, but a noticeable and steady movement in favor of Yes.

– Professor Sir John Curtice

“Arguably, the most important point is probably that it did not come out of the blue exactly. It is part of what now looks like a fairly consistent long-lasting model.

“If you look at the 2017-2018 polls, you still get an average of Yes at 45% and No at 55%.

“In last year’s polls, there was only one electoral poll that did not show it, but all the others did, showed an average of Yes 48.5% and No 51.% .

“There is clear and consistent evidence going back to the spring of last year, nothing dramatic, not a push, but a noticeable and consistent movement in favor of Yes.”

Brexit “puts union at risk”

The increase in support for Yes in the latest Panelbase poll has gone down to staying voters saying they would vote Yes and this is the “first clear sign” that supporters of independence are starting to take advantage of anti-Brexit sentiment, added Professor Curtice.

He said: “It is certainly not enough for anyone to say with certainty that the Yes side would win a referendum, but it is also said that there is no guarantee that the No side will win either.

“We can, if we start getting polls that say on average yes at 51%, live for the first time in a time when it seems like we may have just a majority in favor of yes, according to polls from opinion.

“There is no guarantee. It may be that the immediate reaction to what is happening to Brexit is the way there was an immediate reaction to the EU referendum and that it can come back down.

“But since it is a long-standing trend, the British government is right to sit down and take note.

“It is very difficult now for anyone to deny that the pursuit of Brexit does not at least endanger the union.

“I think it’s very difficult for anyone to deny it as much as they wouldn’t want it to be true.”

Longer term trends

However, Professor Curtice said it would take six months to vote showing majority support for independence to indicate longer-term trends.

He added, “I would like to see six months before I can say that this is the best series of long-term surveys for Yes. It may or may not be.

“Three polls are enough to say that there has been a short-term movement but it takes six months.

“The point from last year was that it was month after month, survey after survey, how much you have to say that things have changed.

“It doesn’t need to increase before we start to get to a point where polls could on average have Yes ahead.”

Mark Diffley: the Brexit factor

Independent poll expert Mark Diffley said there is now “a fairly large body of evidence” suggesting developments on the issue in the past six to nine months, with recent polls showing support in excess of 50%.

Regarding the cause of this change, Mr. Diffley argues that his Brexit is the only “primary factor” at stake.

He said, “There are a lot of people who change their minds because of the effects of Brexit that are happening now, so that’s the first thing.

“The second thing is that there are people who entered the electoral register in the five years following the independence referendum who were too young to vote in 2014 and who also overwhelmingly support independence.

“It is an important factor, but not as important as the people who change their minds because of Brexit.”

Independent survey expert, Mark Diffley.

Diffley said the question of whether the recent survey represents a “hit” or a longer term trend is “more difficult to answer”.

He said: “Certainly what the trade unionists are hoping is that Brexit can be negotiated smoothly, a trade agreement with the rest of the EU has been agreed and that the world keeps turning, they hope that ‘part of this support has disappeared on the independence side of the argument will come back.

“I think everyone will be watching the polls very closely over the next few months, because it is clear that the more support for independence increases, the more pressure will be placed on both sides of the argument.”

“On the side of the British government to think about how it is handling the situation and of the Scottish government on the options that could be envisaged to organize a referendum more quickly.”

Survey response

Keith Brown, deputy chief of the SNP, hailed the results of the latest poll, saying the dynamics of a new referendum are “now unstoppable.”

However, the Conservative Party has rejected the latest polls, holding the public against the union’s dissolution.

A party spokesperson said: “There was already a survey on the dissolution of the Union and it was in 2014.

“The majority of Scots have said no to separation – and we wanted it.”

Meanwhile, Pamela Nash, Scotland’s director general at Union, said the poll reminds those who believe in the union that they must “keep arguing for staying in the UK every day” .

She added: “We know that the overwhelming majority of the Scottish population do not want a second independence referendum this year, but Nicola Sturgeon is stepping up his campaign with the desperate aim of deflecting breaches of the SNP in power.”

advertisement