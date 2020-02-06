advertisement

This week, The Post Millennial had the opportunity to interview Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who is running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. In a wide-ranging interview, Gladu vowed to revise the CBC’s mandate, scrap Justin Trudeau’s $ 600m move, and said he “completely opposes” the Liberal arms ban.

Gladu was quick to condemn the mainstream media as aterlater’s “superstitious” by pledging to remove Justin Trudeau’s $ 600 million media aid measure, which has proven to be a fierce source of contention for conservative members of Parliament.

The running vote will take place in Toronto on June 27th. As a result of the sheer longevity of this campaign, Gladu – who considers himself a “dark horse” candidate – will have plenty of time to convince conservative members that she is a serious alternative to Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole.

Gladu said she would review the CBC mandate: “Increasingly, when people are able to stream content, [Canadians] are choosing what they want to watch and we need to let them have their choice, and the CBC mandate needs to be reviewed. “

Gladu has been vocal about her plan to expand the Conservative Party’s base, believing it to be a necessary component of any general election victory. Gladu believes there were “issues with the leadership” under Andrew Scheer, who turned out to be unstable for a party he hopes to govern.

“The policies we came up with [in the 2019 general election] did not resonate with Canadians and we saw a lot of negativity in the climate change plan.”

“We know Andrew Scheer fought: it seemed uncomfortable talking about abortion and LGBTQ. Canadians are in a place where these things should not be what we are focusing on. We have bigger problems in the country,” Gladu added.

Gladu is also a registered gun owner, which should help him show the significant Conservative base contingents, who are co-owners of the guns, many of them over 140,000 upset Canadians who signed a record petition calling that the Liberals give in their ban on firearms.

“I am completely against [the Liberal arms ban],” Gladu said.

“The problem in Canada is that 95 percent of gun crime is illegally or illegally used guns. Law enforcement doesn’t work because criminals do not respect the law. If you put a gun law in place, the criminal will not convince him.”

Prior to entering politics, Gladu worked as a Dow Chemical engineer for more than two decades. She was first elected in 2015 and served as chair of the Standing Committee on the Status of Women.

