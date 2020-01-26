advertisement

Dundee forward Danny Johnson could step out of the club.

Courier Sport may reveal that Hartlepool United is interested in the former Motherwell man.

James McPake is looking to refresh his team during the final week of the transfer window and Johnson’s departure would free up funds for rolling and processing.

advertisement

Christophe Berra is a man linked to a move to Dens Park, made available for transfer by the boss of Hearts, Daniel Stendel. The Queen of the South also wants a loan.

The Dark Blues team will also be strengthened with the arrival of another loaned midfielder – young Hibs Fraser Murray. The deal has been made, The Courier can confirm, and he should be a Dundee player later this week.

Johnson, who previously played for Hartlepool and is from the north-east of England, had a frustrating stay at Dens Park.

Often a replacement, the 26-year-old scored seven goals, including five in the league.

McPake has already loaned winger Ollie Crankshaw and Ross Callachan.

The other targets are Inverness side back Caley Thistle Shaun Rooney and Ayr forward Alan Forrest.

advertisement