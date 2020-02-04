advertisement

Lawrence Shankland of Dundee United is destined for the English Premier League, according to former Celtic and Scotland striker Frank McAvennie.

The former West Ham leader believes that the United star could have made a difference in his former club, which is languishing in the southern elite relegation zone.

Sébastien Haller, who cost the Hammers a record £ 45 million, has scored just six times in 27 games this season.

Scottish international Shankland (24) has 28 goals in 30 games for the club and the country.

“He has to go to England and I would love him in West Ham,” McAvennie told Courier Sport.

“I can’t believe a top club or Premier League club near the bottom of the table didn’t come to him in the transfer window.

“If someone called me and asked me about Lawrence Shankland, I told him to take a chance.

“The West Ham strikers are great guys but they don’t have the mobility of Shankland.

“Its movement in the box is brilliant. He’s a good striker, you can’t teach what he has.

“He reacts to everything. I would like to say that you can teach people what it has, but you cannot.

McAvennie made a name for himself in St Mirren before playing for West Ham and Celtic

“If I had a magic wand, I would be in West Ham right now to teach the strikers.

“There are a lot of players being made right now, but Shankland is not one of them.

“He had setbacks and the penny dropped. He really had to apply and he gets the rewards now. “

Tangerines sport director Tony Asghar told Courier Sport last week that 22 scouts were present in the first United v Hibs Scottish Cup draw while Shankland scored.

The former Ayr United, who started at Queen’s Park, also scored a sublime first game in the recovery when the capital club won 4-2.

McAvennie said, “He was a crier. You can’t help but be impressed by him.

“The Rangers and Celtic want it, but I would tell him to go to England. We have guys like Andy Robertson, John Fleck, John McGinn and Ryan Fraser who are doing very well in the south, Shankland is next.

“If he goes to England, I hope he will get a running trainer and do more sprints.

“He’s not the fastest and slowest, but I think he could really improve this part of his game.

“He would work with the best sports scientists and the best conditioning coaches.

“Ian McCall has worked with him at Ayr and is full of praise for him. He thinks it is something special.

“The Rangers and Celtic want him, but if he goes south and it doesn’t work, he can go back to one of the old companies.

“I left St Mirren to go there at 25 and the guys have different lifestyles today.

“They are cared for and wrapped in cotton, especially if they are scorers.”

