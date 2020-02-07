advertisement

Courier Sport may reveal that Dundee United has made a very thick deadline offer for Dunfermline forward Kevin Nisbet.

Hibs was the first club to show their hand last Friday and submitted an offer of £ 350,000 plus £ 150,000 in add-ons for the 22-year-old.

United then came to the table, it is understood, and went even higher to try to push the Pars to do business.

The Tangerines received the same message as the Edinburgh club, which was that Dunfermline was unwilling to sell its star man in mid-season with the play-offs in sight.

Even the best part of half a million pounds couldn’t convince them.

Nisbet has scored 22 league goals this season after signing with Raith Rovers.

At the end of the season, he will have a year on his contract when new offers will surely arrive for him.

And at this point, United may be looking for a replacement for Lawrence Shankland, with Nisbet considered by many in the game to be the best constant-perimeter candidate in the country.

The January offer, although postponed, was a show of intent from the Tannadice club that he intended to return to the Premiership with a fanfare next season.

