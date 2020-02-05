advertisement

Dundee has the backbone of a Premiership team, according to Gavin Rae.

But the former Dark Blues skipper is worried about facing another championship season unless he starts showing a backbone.

Team Dee is sprinkled with high-level experience in all positions, but played four second-level games without a win.

It was a race that saw them abandon the promotion’s play-off places.

But former star Rae – who led the last Dundee team to win the championship – believes they can return if their best men dig deep.

“If you look at Dundee, there are guys with a lot of experience in Premiership,” he said.

“You have Jack Hamilton in the back, Christophe Berra in front of him, Graham Dorrans in the middle, Kane Hemmings at the top… the list goes on.

Dundee captured Christophe Berra during transfer window

“These are the guys James McPake will ask to lead the team in the second half of the season.

“They have been there and done it – some at a very high level.

“So you have to think that if they light it, they have enough for Dundee to fire again.

“Things have been tough for the past few weeks and being out of the play-offs is not good.

“Players have to fight to reverse the trend because another season of the championship is not ideal – and it could easily happen.

Gavin Rae led last Dundee club to win championship

“But for me, there should be enough experience and quality to reverse the trend.”

Rae has met Berra and Dorrans during his own playing career.

He knows the two have the attributes necessary to inspire Dundee as they attempt to climb the championship ladder.

And his own memories of driving the Dark Blues to the promotion focus on the mental toughness displayed by key colleagues.

“I ran into Christophe several times,” said Rae.

“He has always been a tough opponent – and he has a lot of experience to build on.

“Graham Dorrans, I actually stayed with him in Scotland.

“It was very late in my international career and very early in my career to be fair!

“But you only have to look at his career to see the quality he has. You don’t play in the Premier League for as many years as him without being a very, very good footballer.

James McPake’s men have had a frustrating season

“These are the guys who can turn the tide for Dundee – the great characters.

“The season where I was captain of the team for the title of champion, we had a lot of characters in this locker room and that allowed us to cross a roller coaster season.

“It was tricky at times, but guys like Peter McDonald, Ian Davidson, myself, Kyle Benedictus and Christian Nade kept doing it.

“You need leaders in any successful team, and with Christophe and Graham in the current team, they are the ones who should set the standards.”

