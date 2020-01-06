advertisement

Dragons’ Denus star Vincenzo Guzzo will be leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Speaking to The Post Millennial, David Tjordman, who was a federal Conservative candidate in Montreal in the last election, stated that “[Guzzo] made it clear that he was going to run … for me, and some people to others too. ”

“He said he would declare after returning from his holiday, and the reason is that he thinks he comes from not political experience, but definitely business, leadership and life experience, and he believes he is the man of proper to lead the party and defeat the Liberals. ”

advertisement

A few weeks ago there were media reports that Guzzo was seriously considering running.

As well as this, three separate sources close to Guzzo confirmed to The Post Millennial that Guzzo intended to run.

Guzzo made his fortune as a mogul of entertainment: directing and operating Cinema Guzzo, which is Quebec’s largest cinema operator and Canada’s third largest film exhibitor.

Due to his success in the cinema industry, Guzzo was welcomed to Dragon Den where he was known for his ardent investment strategy.

CPC candidates will have to pay $ 300,000 and have to collect 3,000 signatures – effectively restricting competition for wealthy conservative backers or party officials with a support base already established. Last Friday the party announced that potential candidates would have ten more days to register to compete in the CPC leadership race.

Guzzo is the second Dragons star to compete for the CPC leadership race, the first being Kevin O’Leary in the last race where he fell midway and backed Maxime Bernier.

The EXCLUSIVE post: Dragon Den star Vincenzo Guzzo is racing in the CPC leadership race first appeared at Post Millennial.

advertisement