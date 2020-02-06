advertisement

The upcoming Wheel of the Time series from Amazon will play quickly and easily with the source material of the authors Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

The show made that very clear in the casting when they exchanged Egwene, Perrin and Nynaeve.

However, casting is not the only aspect of the book that is being changed. A source tells Bounding Into Comics that the first episode of the series will experience a drastic change in Perrin Aybara’s character.

Unlike in Robert Jordan’s original book “The Eye of the World”, Perrin will get married at the beginning of the series “The Wheel of Time” by Amazon. His wife will be called Laila and she works with him in the smithy.

Laila is even described as “just as strong, firm and muscular” as Perrin, who is supposed to be the definition of masculinity. And like Perrin, Laila has a similar personality, she is the strong, quiet guy. She may have a similar personality to Perrin, but is also a jealous woman and suspects that Perrin is in love with Egwene of all people.

Wheel of Time readers know that Perrin is single at the beginning of the Wheel of Time series. It was only much later in the series after he returned to the two rivers and Edmond’s field to rid the area of ​​trollocs and white coats that he married Faile ni Bashere. In fact, it is Faile who asks Perrin to marry him in return for accompanying him to Caemlyn.

See also: Report: Rosamund Pike plays the main role in Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time

You may be wondering how Perrin Faile will marry if he’s already married to Laila.

Well, that’s addressed in the first episode of Amazon. A Trolloc raid squad attacks Perrins and Laila’s smithy. Two trollocs break into the smithy and engage Laila and Perrin in a fight. Perrin is consumed by the frenzy of blood as he fights for his life to defeat the Trolloc. After defeating the first trolloc, he believes the second trolloc will appear behind him. He swings his ax and sticks it deep in what he thinks is a trolloc. However, it is not a trolloc, it is his wife.

That’s right, Perrin will kill his wife during a Trolloc attack on Edmond’s field.

What do you think of these changes to Perrin in Amazon’s upcoming Wheel of Time series?

