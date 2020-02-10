advertisement

Restoration work in progress along the Kyapa – Kasensero road, Kyotera district (PHOTO / UNRA)

KYOTERA – The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has started to rehabilitate works along the Kyapa-Kasensero roads to allow road users to resume their commercial activities.

The road was cut off by high-speed running water which has since submerged several swampy sections, paralyzing the transportation of goods, including the large fish stocks from Kasensero to other destinations in and beyond Kyotera district.

“Our team works all day to ensure that road users resume their commercial activities, in particular the transport of fish from the Kasensero landing site to the various markets,” said Mark Ssali, chief of business, on Monday. and companies at UNRA.

The 30-kilometer road that connects the town hall of Kasensero and the landing site of the Kakuuto shopping center in the district of Kyotera has been in poor condition since last August following the seasonal rains which made it almost impassable.

UNRA executive director Allen Kagina and a team of construction engineers last month inspected the road and made spot repairs to allow the free flow of goods and people.

This website has learned that the African Development Bank (AfDB) will finance the Masaka-Kyotera-Mutukula road rehabilitation and extension project, as part of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development program. African Union.

“The total carriageway will be 11 meters wide, with the exception of the town of Kyotera where the road will include a 3-meter parking lane,” Ssali told reporters recently.

The UNRA team works all day to ensure that road users resume their commercial activities, in particular the transport of fish from the Kasensero landing site to the various markets (PHOTO / UNRA)

Ssali said the redesign of the roads is expected to be ready in March and construction will begin thereafter.

“This project is part of the Mutukula-Kyaka / Kasulo-Kamunazi and Bugene-Kasulo road on the Tanzanian side, which serves as an alternative route to the coast of Uganda via the port of Dar es Salaam,” he added. .

The AfDB’s mission is to help reduce poverty, improve the living conditions of Africans and mobilize resources for the economic and social development of the continent.

This development comes after the outcry from residents who failed to transport their goods due to bad roads.

All of this comes after several discussions on this route in Parliament last week, where it was agreed that something needed to be done about the highway. It is therefore with great thanks that UNRA is on the ground.

