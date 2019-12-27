advertisement

Karsen Myers got his long hair cut a little early because of bullying at school and at a local skate park.

Nine-year-old boy Surrey had been growing his own blond hair, with the intent to raise $ 20,000 for Balding for Dollars, the children’s charity for cancer, but the harassment took a lot.

“Some of the kids are calling him a girl because of the length of his hair,” said Karsen’s mother, Tara Blackwell.

“The bullying started this year. … He really hated when they called Caitlin instead of Karsen. He would come home crying, saying, ‘They were just for me today,'” she added.

So a decision was made to cut his hair before Christmas, a shameful few months of his planned cut in May – but Karsen’s fundraising efforts have not been cut.

People and groups continue to join in with donations, including several Surrey firefighters who have heard about Karsen’s cause and came to her aid.

On Boxing Day, Karsen and his sister were given a special tour of a Clayton Heights firearm in the neighborhood where the family lives, and the Surrey Fire Fighters Charity contributed $ 1,000 to his fundraiser.

“With that donation, we’re at $ 12,450.82 now, which is amazing,” Blackwell said.

When they met with Karsen, firefighters wore pink shirts in a stand against bullying.

“Keep up the great work Karsen,” firefighters announced on their Facebook page.

Karsen’s story is told in a post on baldingfordollars.com, which includes a link to his fundraising page. Photos and videos can be found at instagram.com/kman4kidz.

Blackwell said Karsen’s fundraising project was a perfect fit for him as he showed his determination and vibrant spirit.

“He was always digging long haired giants and it was just over his ears when I read that story of a local guy doing something similar,” Blackwell explained. “He lit up and said, ‘I can do this,’ and I said, ‘Yes you can. “

The fundraising began last April, about a year after Karsen began to grow his hair, and the $ 20,000 goal was set.

“We just threw that number out there, and he raised the first $ 1,000 in the first week, and he just kept going as many people shared (on social media),” Blackwell said. “We are very confused by how many people are interested in this cause, which is excellent.”

Balding for Dollars is a partnership program with the BC Children’s Foundation, which aims to raise funds for oncology, hematology and bone marrow patients while also donating hair donations.

Karsen’s shaggy hair is already done in the wig. “They were amazed at how much hair was donated,” Blackwell said.

Karsen’s fundraising page will remain active until May, when a Balding for Dollars summary event is planned.

“He’s very excited and has reached the point of shaking a little bit, but he’s loving it,” Blackwell said of all the attention, including reports on TV news.

As for the excitement Karsen endured, Blackwell did not want to name the school he attends, but planned to meet with staff to discuss what might be done in the future.

“I’ll talk to the school about bonding and bullying,” she said in mid-December. “The support staff and the director are great, and I just want to make sure the future is positive, not just for Karsen, but for everyone.”

An outpouring of support from friends on social media has given her hope that the message is passing.

“I’ve just learned so much – to be attentive to what we say. People have been so positive and supportive in a way that I didn’t think was possible at this and age,” Blackwell said.

with a file by Ryan Uytdewilligen, Black Press Media

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

