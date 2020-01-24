advertisement

SAUGUS >> The crowd continued to grow, even in the second half.

The student department at Saugus High was vocal to support the showdown of the basketball team with the Foothill League, which was unbeaten against Valencia on Friday night. Despite a 77-70 loss, the energy and camaraderie was felt just two months after the devastating gunfire to the school on November 14th. There were three deaths.

“Saugus has always been a special place,” said Saugus boss Vince Ferry. “It was amazing how these children support each other. You can see it here in today’s game. ”

Saugus fans cheer on their team as they host Valencia on Friday evening (photo by Andy Holzman).

The Saugus basketball players are interlinked in Valencia on National Anthem Friday (photo by Andy Holzman).

Tyler Clark of Saugus and Valencia’s Eli Brill fight under the roof on Friday evening (photo by Andy Holzman).

Adrian McIntyre of Saugus versus Valencia Friday night (photo by Andy Holzman).



Saugus’ Crisitan Manzano defends Valencia’s Kj Jones on Friday evening (photo by Andy Holzman).

Valencian Jake Hlywiak shows a shot at Kyle Santiago of Saugus (photo by Andy Holzman).

Valencia’s Noah Veluzat drives to the ring as Stephen Tampus from Saugus defends Friday night (photo by Andy Holzman).

Adrian McIntyre of Saugus reacts after knocking out a threesome against Valencia on Friday evening (photo by Andy Holzman).



Adrian McIntyre of Saugus and Valencia’s Eli Brill fight for a loose ball on Friday night. (Photo by Andy Holzman)

Saugus’ Kyle Santiago of Saugus will be doubled on Friday night (photo by Andy Holzman).

The Centurions broke out for seven three in the first quarter, four of which were from Nate Perez. The gym raged when Saugus was 27:24 in the lead at the end of the first quarter.

The horror of the November shots shook the community and the student body. But Ferry quickly praised the resilience of the students.

“The whole city came together to support,” said Ferry. “The recovery is still going on, but the progress is remarkable. I think nights like this where children come together and support gives them normalcy. ”

The Los Angeles Dodgers players surprisingly went to school on Friday afternoon to host a sensational rally. Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling and 18 other players helped lead cheering battles and chants.

“The energy at the rally was great. It clearly carried over to the game, ”said Ferry, who is a school principal in his third year of school.

Saugus star senior Adrian McIntyre had 20 points in the first half. He finished with 27 points and had a goalless third quarter.

“You cannot play Adrian McIntyre directly, you have to throw another defender on him,” said Valencia coach Bill Bedgood. “We hit (Nate) Perez in the first half and McIntyre hit us alone.”

Perez hit a late 3-pointer with a 54 second advantage to 73-69, but last-minute free throws helped Valencia seal the deal.

Perez finished with 28 points, including seven 3’s.

Bedgood, a former trainer at Saugus, felt the Saugus energy.

“The emotion of the game was undoubtedly felt,” said Bedgood. “Our players even played. We had to settle down. ”

Immediately after filming in November, the hashtag #SaugusStrong was created to unite the community. Until the last second expired, Saugus’ students never stopped cheering and singing.

SaugusStrong shirts were seen in every corner and corner of the gym on Friday night. The student department in Valencia was wrapped in Saugus colors with SaugusStrong-Wear.

“The support here has always been great,” said Saugus coach Alfredo Manzano. “But it was different this year. These kids are incredible.”

The community is still SaugusStrong.

