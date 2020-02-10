advertisement

An unpublished study on the impact of bonus points on students answering Leaving Cert in Irish has questioned the fairness of the measure.

According to the rules of the mid-1920s, every student who takes a written exam in Irish can receive a bonus grade of up to 10 percent depending on the subject.

advertisement

A report by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) examined the impact of this on more than 120 students who took their Irish exams at two unnamed Irish schools.

It turned out that the bonus system provided an average CAO bonus of 12 points, in some cases even 30-35 points.

The most benefited were students who scored high CAO points. For example, the bonus allowed students who scored between 500 and 600 points to overtake about 20 percent of the other students who were above these points.

A comment attached to the report states that it cannot be determined whether students who have completed their Irish exams would have achieved better results if they had answered them in English.

“We can assume that all of these candidates are very good in Irish, but the vast majority are not native speakers. They could therefore have done it better (without the bonus) if they both had studied the subject and had been examined by English, ”the report said.

“If you take this view, the bonus scheme works to partially or completely correct a reason for the injustice. If not, there is an unfair advantage. “

Scheme rules

According to the rules of the Irish bonus system, students who answer written exams in Irish receive up to 10 percent bonus points for subjects such as history, geography, physics, chemistry and biology.

Reward points are lower – 5 percent – for subjects that rely less on Irish, such as B. Foreign languages, mathematics, accounting and engineering.

Irish and English are excluded from the bonus program.

The full bonus is only valid if the student has achieved less than 75 percent in his exam.

Above this point, the bonus applies to a season up to the point at which a student who scores 100 percent does not receive a bonus.

The SEC report also found that the way students benefit from the Irish bonus is “unpredictable” due to the way the assessment process works, as a disproportionate number of students benefit from others.

For example, it is pointed out that the Irish bonus in a higher subject can upgrade from an E to a D3, which would result in 45 points or 70 points in the case of higher mathematics.

Changes should be considered so that the benefits are more evenly distributed.

“Decisions about the future of the bonus point system are not just a question of abolition or non-abolition,” it says.

“The way the system has been used has changed several times throughout its history. There is no reason why it cannot be changed again if there is agreement that there is a fairer way of working. “

anomalies

In response to questions from the Irish Times, the State Examinations Commission announced that some of the anomalies highlighted in its report no longer occur due to the 2017 valuation changes.

These changes, which replaced As, Bs and Cs with broader class bands such as H1s and H2s, followed the recommendations of a group led by the Ministry of Education, which also included educational partners such as higher education institutions.

The same group has decided not to make a recommendation on the Irish bonus system in 2017 if changes are made to the rating.

“The SEC continues to implement the Irish bonus program in line with government policies,” it said.

advertisement