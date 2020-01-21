advertisement

Friends and family are searching for Hamilton’s lost wife, Holly Ellsworth-Clark, who was born and raised in Calgary and won three gold medals competing nationally as a wrestling athlete for the University of Calgary Dinos. (Given)

The day before a former Calgary woman was lost in Hamilton, she had phoned her parents to say she would run all night from two men.

Holly Ellsworth-Clark, a 27-year-old musician who was born and raised in Calgary, has not been seen since Jan. 11 around 4 p.m.

At the time of her disappearance, she was not properly dressed for the weather, according to Hamilton Police. Ellsworth-Clark’s family believes she left impulsively with little planning involved, having abandoned all her belongings and that she was likely scared, confused and excited.

At one point in the days leading up to her disappearance, she penetrated her home through a window. Despite that, Ellsworth-Clark’s roommate called 911, worried she was suffering from a mental breakdown and was hoping to find her help.

However, soon, she was nowhere to be found.

“All of her behavior that we can see right now is completely consistent with just being terrified of someone,” said Dave Clark, Holly’s father.

Help us find Holly. HPS continues to search for Holly Ellsworth-Clark. Police, family and friends are worried about her well-being as she is not dressed properly for #HamOnt weather. At this time, its disappearance is not doubtful. Call 905-540-4925 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/moX6FK6Hsd

– Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 14, 2020

Both of her parents have been in Hamilton since her disappearance, having flown from Calgary to coordinate search efforts with police, hanging “missing person” leaflets around the city, and even following directions they have taken themselves , for its possible location.

Hamilton police have been conducting field searches but have so far not been successful in finding Holly.

“We’ve had a lot of leads and none of them really pans out,” Dave said. “Nothing has turned out to be true now … We are lost. We will appreciate any help we can get.”

Holly, who stands six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, was a talented athlete at the University of Calgary. She won three gold and one national silver in wrestling over a five-year post-secondary career as a member of Dino.

In many cases, she was a finalist for the University Athlete of the Year award. Holly graduated from U of C in 2016.

About a year before she completed her degree, Dave said he taught his daughter to play three chords on the guitar.

She went to music right away, and before long she was writing her own songs and playing in public. After collaborating with other musicians in Calgary, she decided to move to Toronto in 2018 to pursue a music career.

Calgary

“It turned out she had some really great talent for that,” Dave said, adding that his daughter has written over 60 songs since then, having recorded many of them. “It’s just amazing. I’ve never been close to anyone who is so helpful and talented in the field.”

Three months ago, she followed up with a former bandmate in Hamilton after hearing positive things about the city’s music scene.

Holly regularly attended local music nights and open-air microbrewing events in the city, all while working remotely for a condo management company in Calgary by phone and email through the day.

She was busy planning work, music and personal life plans throughout January, including the day she disappeared.

“She was a normal girl like a week ago. She was planning concerts and jams with her friends,” Dave said. “She played in a restaurant … there was a jam scheduled for Saturday with her friends.”

requested that they check their camera for footage between 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night. Holly was in crisis the last time she was seen. The police and her family are very concerned about her well-being. If you have any information, please call 905-546-4925.

– Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 15, 2020

He said the family is worried as she continues to be missing.

“It was absolutely terrifying. We tried to see the positive side. Holly was a very tough girl. She was very tough and very open and generous. She is the kind of girl who can face … this person from whom she was afraid of, ”Dave said.

“We don’t really know what’s going on and hope she comes home. We love her so much and would love to have her call us.”

