CRA / LA has agreed to pay $ 3.1 million to resolve allegations that its predecessor agency broke the false claims law by knowingly not complying with the accessibility laws when it was developing affordable housing Los Angeles funded and funded by the United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday February 6.

CRA / LA is the successor to the City of Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency, a local redevelopment agency that financed and supported the development of multi-family housing by using local taxpayer money and grants to develop federal communities. In June 2011, the state of California dissolved all restructuring agencies. CRA / LA breaks off its predecessor’s business.

The agreement “shows that we are still vigilant to ensure that builders who receive federal housing subsidies comply with their legal obligations to make such housing accessible to people with disabilities,” said Attorney General of the Civil Service, Jody Hunt of the DOJ.

“Fellows who knowingly discriminate people with disabilities with taxpayers’ money will have serious consequences,” he said.

The settlement settles claims against CRA / LA in a lawsuit alleging that the CRA / LA’s predecessor, along with the city of Los Angeles, received money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development based on false claims would have complied with the federal access laws. As for the predecessor of the CRA / LA, the US lawsuit alleged that since 2005 at least nine apartment buildings have no longer complied with federal accessibility laws.

Examples of alleged defects were:

Slopes and ramps too steep for wheelchair users;

High thresholds that restrict access for wheelchair users;

Kitchen cabinets, shelves and surfaces out of reach of wheelchair users;

Wash basins, grab handles and mailboxes that are out of the reach of wheelchair users;

Uninsulated pipes under sinks and toilets;

Lack of accessible parking spaces; and

Inadequate visual alarms and tactile signs for people with hearing and visual impairments.

The United States’ claims against the city of Los Angeles have not been resolved and are still pending in the lawsuit.

The new agreement will partially resolve a lawsuit filed by Mei Ling, a Los Angeles-based person using a wheelchair, and the San Fernando Valley Fair Housing Council, a nonprofit civil rights organization, before the Los Angeles Federal Court.

The lawsuit was filed in accordance with the provisions of the Fake Claims Act, which allows private parties to sue on behalf of the United States if they believe a party has made spurious claims for state funds, and a proportion of those claims to get recovery. The False Claims Act allows the government to intervene in such a lawsuit as it did in this case.

“Despite the millions of dollars in federal tax dollars that have been sent to Los Angeles for many years to create affordable housing, the CRA has chosen to lie that it has not been possible to ensure that these projects are accessible to everyone,” said US attorney Nick Hanna from the Central District of Los Angeles California. “This agreement solves only a small part of this case and we are ready to make additional allegations that the city of Los Angeles has covered up its failure to comply with federal laws to protect the civil rights of all citizens.”

HUD General Counsel Paul Compton said the case shows his agency’s commitment to “hold recipients of federal funds accountable for non-compliance with the HUD’s accessibility requirements. We will continue to work with our partners in the Department of Justice to ensure that HUD participants.” Offer people with disabilities accessible living space. “

