A young woman told a court that she was attacked for over six hours and held by her former partner at the knife appointment.

The woman was given a protective injunction on Monday before the Dublin District Family Court.

In an affidavit, the woman said she had a one-year relationship with the man. She said two weeks ago that the man “attacked me and stopped me at the knifepoint”. The woman said the attack lasted six hours.

She said she could get away and call Lake Garda and the man was caught the next day. The woman said her injuries were so bad that “forensics came in to take pictures.”

She said this was not the first time that her former partner had attacked her, but it was “the worst thing ever”. The woman informed the court that the man was being held in Garda.

Judge Gerard Furlong asked the woman why she was not filing an exclusion application because the sworn evidence is serious. A lock order obliges the violent person to leave the house and prohibits them from entering the house. It also prohibits the person from experiencing further violence or threats of violence, or from observing or staying in the applicant’s home.

The woman said that she wanted to keep her address secret from the man and therefore applied for a protective order that prohibits him from using or threatening violence.

Full hearing

Judge Furlong issued an order to protect the woman and scheduled a full hearing, which the man is expected to attend in early 2020. Judge Furlong informed the woman that she could apply again at any time to order an exclusion.

In another case on Monday in court, a woman described how her husband grabbed her neck and strangled her during an extended period of abuse.

In an affidavit in court, the woman said she woke up when her husband screamed and trudged downstairs. The woman said she went to the kitchen and her husband yelled at her not to have dinner.

She said her husband called her a “freeloader” and was “in my face”. The woman informed her husband that she already had a security order against him and would call Gardaí.

In a separate case, a woman was granted an extended injunction against her son

The woman said that her husband pushed and pushed her while she was eating breakfast. She said her husband pushed her into the hallway and “grabbed my neck”.

“He shook me when he strangled me,” the woman said. She said he then pushed her onto the sofa in her living room and finally left. The woman said her husband said to her before leaving, “Why don’t I fall down the stairs and die?”

The woman had received an injunction earlier this month and said she has not seen or spoken to her husband since. The man did not appear for the hearing.

Trangulation attempted

Judge Furlong said that any attempt to choke was “extremely serious” and gave the woman a three-year ban. “He shouldn’t go back to the family home,” said Judge Furlong.

In a separate case, a woman was granted an extended injunction against her son.

The woman said her son’s children lived in her house and he came to her house and tried to stay there. She said her son was very aggressive and brought other drug users home. She was scared and intimidated.

The woman said her son owed money and drug dealers were coming to her house to find the money. “I’m concerned about our safety,” said the woman, referring to her grandchildren who also lived with her.

The woman’s son was currently in Garda’s custody and did not attend the hearing. Judge Furlong extended an injunction previously imposed on the woman and said he would write to the prison service to ensure that the woman’s son was on trial for the next hearing.

Urgency requests continue to be heard on Christmas Eve at the Dublin District Family Court at Dolphin House, and the court will reopen on Friday.

