A former paramedic who tormented his ex-girlfriend for months was found guilty of harassment.

Michael Brookes of Swadlincote refused to leave after separating from the victim last February.

A court heard that he harassed her for six months by sending spam emails and appearing in her garden.

He also cut a load from his clothes.

The 31-year-old – who won a prestigious award in 2018 for mentoring a paramedic – looked sheepish as the case was heard by the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Sarah Sanderson said Brookes used paramedics’ scissors to cut many items from his ex-partner’s clothing, including three pairs of Kurt Geiger shoes and athletic pants.

He also destroyed his work clothes.

Sanderson said: “(The ex-girlfriend) had to take out a loan from her employer to replace items so that she could dress properly for her job.

“He also removed the top of her perfume bottles so that she could no longer use them.”

In other acts, Brookes:

Used a pole to disconnect the wiring from a security camera in the victim’s back yard;

Sent him an email accusing him of losing his job and asked him to return his property;

Continue to declare his love in other emails, saying, “I’ll wait for you until it’s over”;

Left a note on the victim’s car and sent unwanted messages on social media;

Contacted the manager of his ex-girlfriend and accused them of having an affair.

In a victim impact statement, the former Brookes partner described a life in which she was “always on edge.”

She said, “I’m constantly nervous about waiting for the next message. I made it clear that I don’t want to have anything to do with him anymore, but he ignores everything I said.

“He was told not to have contact with me, I don’t know what I can do to make him leave me alone and continue my life.”

Mitigating Alice Hornsby told court that Brookes had been “in a very bad mood” throughout the semester.

As she described how he had attempted suicide last year, Brookes lowered his head on the dock and started to cry.

Hornsby said, “This is behavior he deeply regrets. He is deeply sorry for thinking.

“His head was a bit messy, but he’s not looking for excuses.”

The court learned that he no longer worked as a paramedic and wanted to “put it behind him” and move to Staffordshire, where his family is based.

Brookes, of Coronation Street, Swadlincote, pleaded guilty to criminal harassment.

He received an 18-month community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was then ordered to pay £ 300 in legal costs, £ 1,000 in compensation and a victim fine surcharge of £ 85.

In sentencing, Barbara Richardson, president of the bench, said, “We find that it was planned and we find it to be intentional and there has been significant damage.

“It was made worse by the fact that the offense continued for an extended period.”

Richardson also has a restraining order in place that prevents Brookes from contacting her former partner.

