New York rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth “Kenny” Petty were on one this week. New images have surfaced showing the pair are facing Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.

Key facts: Reportedly, the incident took place Friday at an upscale location in West Hollywood, California, when the two sides met.

After the screams and insults, Meek was escorted out of the store by his security team and some of the people who work at the store. The store also reports that it appears that Kenneth and Meek were fighting over Nicki and that Nicki was yelling at Meek Mill about how he couldn’t get over her. We don’t know why they all argued or what was said, but it seems that the three were surprised to meet and that they are not in the best conditions (obviously). (Cosmopolitan)

Key details: More details have surfaced and appear to paint Nicki and her husband as the attackers during the confrontation.

1:09 PM PT – Sources related to Meek tell us that he was already in the store when Nicki and Kenneth came and approached him. When Kenneth started making noise, Meek suggested that they all had a word in private, but they refused… according to our sources. We were told that Meek wanted to keep civil matters, because, as a source said – “It is just good that he is in a much better place, personally and professionally, than he was from back when he and Nicki were dating. “ (TMZ)

Wait, there is more: Shocking images of the whole incident have already gone viral.

Before you leave: Before marrying Petty, Nicki and Meek dated in the mid-2010s.

Since Meek and Nicki have a fairly past history, it’s not too surprising that things are difficult between them, especially now that Nicki is married. The old lovebirds were longtime friends and started dating around March 2015. Their serious relationship lasted more than a year before separating around December 2016 and Nicki then rekindled a flame she had with Kenneth, that she knew and dated upstairs. school, in December 2018. After being very public about their love story, Nicki and Kenneth were secretly married on October 21. (Hollywood Life)

