While the weeks leading up to the crucial play-off against Slovakia against Ireland count, Mick McCarthy could handle as many sensible attack options as he can.

The future looks promising as more and more young talents emerge from Ireland’s youth teams, including Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Troy Parrott, who are threatening to break through at club level.

But McCarthy doesn’t have the luxury of investing in the future, he has to get results now. So it was a timely return for one of the old guardsmen, Shane Long, who had recently put down the pecking order of the Irish strikers.

Long’s last international goal was scored against Moldova in October 2016, and he’s not yet seen in this Euro 2020 qualification campaign under McCarthy. But in the past few months, his appearances have taken place in a resurgent Southampton team brought him public praise from CEO Ralf Hasenhüttl,

But the praise has not stopped. In an interview with The athleticFormer Manchester City and Everton defender Eliaquim Mangala discussed the challenges he faced while in England. Mangala, now with Valencia, had major problems in the Premier League after joining City in 2014 for £ 32m.

He pointed to the physical intensity of the Premier League and quickly responded to the Tipp man when asked which opposition strikers surprised him the most during his time in England.

Shane Long! When you see it, you feel like it is quite small, but it is so fast. He jumps, he runs, he presses and you feel like ‘WHAT!?’ You don’t see this type of striker in Spain or Portugal. He runs, jumps over you and keeps trying to unsettle and hit you. That makes the Premier League so different.

Shane Long’s recent appearance on the Southampton team is thanks to the consistent work ethic that he has shown throughout his career, but as always, the question marks surrounding his ability to score remain with only one in the league in this Season.

It has been more than four years since his career defined the goal against Germany. So Spring would be the ideal time for Long to regain his international place and achieve another big goal for Ireland.

