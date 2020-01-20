advertisement

Independent Senator Cory Bernardi has officially left parliament and has launched a liberal three-way pre-election campaign in South Australia.

Bernardi was elected as a liberal, so his former party will fill his vacancy and not the Australian Conservative party he founded in 2017, which dissolved in June 2019.

Senate President Scott Ryan announced on Monday that he had received the letter of resignation with immediate effect and would inform the governor of the SA about the job offer.

The SA Liberals will hold a preselection with around 300 members in Adelaide on February 1st.

The three candidates are the former President of the Law Council, Morry Bailes, the President of the SA Legislative Council, Andrew McLachlan, and the management consultant Michael Van Dissel.

The victorious candidate can only take up his seat in the Senate when the SA Parliament confirms him. This could happen as early as February 5th.

Once the position is filled, the government’s Senate numbers in the 76-seat chamber are increased to 36.

