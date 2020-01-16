advertisement

Former Sheriff Lee Baca of Los Angeles County was ordered on Thursday to throw himself up on February 5 at the latest to serve a three-year sentence for hindering the judiciary and lying to the FBI.

The 77-year-old former sheriff, who has Alzheimer’s, was convicted in May 2017, but has remained free pending an appeal.

District judge Percy Anderson issued an order to Baca to surrender to the US prison office. Baca must serve his sentence by February 5th.

The US Supreme Court rejected Baca’s last bid on Monday to have the Supreme Court hear his appeal. The Supreme Court’s rejection was expected because the court only approved a small percentage of the complaints.

Baca has been convicted of conspiracy to hinder the judiciary, hinder the judiciary and make false statements. During his two trials, the prosecutor described the ex-lawyer as the best figure in a multi-part conspiracy involving his former right-hander Paul Tanaka and eight MPs who took orders from the sheriff.

Baca, who headed the country’s largest sheriff department for more than 15 years, was first tried in December 2016 for obstructing justice and conspiracy. The prosecutor had planned a second trial for making false statements.

After the jury approved the acquittal 1:11, a mistrial was proclaimed, and the downtown Los Angeles judge combined all three points in the retrial that ended with Baca’s conviction. Baca did not participate in any of the trials.

The charges resulted from events nine years ago when a cell phone was found in the hands of an inmate / informant in the men’s central prison. The sheriff’s deputies quickly bound the phone to the FBI, which was secretly investigating the brutality against inmates.

At that point, the sheriff’s officials closed their ranks and tried to stop the previously undercover investigation by hiding the inmate who had become the informant from the prosecutors who had issued a subpoena for his appearance on the grand jury Prosecutors with.

Baca was elected sheriff in 1998 and re-elected three times. He was ready to run again in 2014, but in December 2013 the federal charges of excessive violence in prisons and obstruction of the investigation were lifted. As a result, he retired the following month.

In addition to the 10 people convicted in connection with the baca conspiracy, 11 other former sheriff department members were convicted of various crimes uncovered during the FBI investigation.

During the dispute in front of the Pasadena Appeal Panel, Baca attorney Benjamin Coleman, Anderson, the trial judge in the case, allegedly misused his discretion by preventing jury members from hearing evidence of the former sheriff’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Coleman argued that the verdict could have affected all Baca’s criminal convictions and called on the appellate body to overturn the convictions.

However, the court found that the court did not abuse its discretion by rejecting, as an unreliable testimony, how the disease affected Baca when he lied to investigators.

Coleman argued that Baca’s belief in making false statements during an FBI interview in 2013 was the direct result of a slight impairment caused by early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Baca was diagnosed in May 2014.

During the FBI interview, which focused on events in 2011, Baca was found guilty for “not remembering every detail two years ago,” Coleman claimed.

The prosecutor replied that although Baca was in the early stages of the disease in 2013, the defense lawyer could not prove that the former lawyer was likely to have memory loss at the time of the interview.

“Ultimately, the jury decided that this was a man who believed he was above the law but was not,” said US attorney Bram Alden during the appeal.

