The latest addition to The Athletic among MLB authors is Keith Law, formerly ESPN. Law has been with ESPN since 2006 and his contract with the company expired in late 2019. Most of his work focused on evaluating perspectives that continue at The Athletic.

Law’s work at ESPN was also behind the ESPN + paywall (formerly ESPN Insider), which means that his readers are used to paying for his work and don’t complain (too much) about subscribing to The Athletic will need to be able to read its content in the future. This is a departure from other authors whose content has changed from free to paid after joining The Athletic.

In his mandatory introductory post, Law mentions that his usual work (namely, his prospect rankings and ratings, transaction analysis, and MLB draft reporting) will make the leap to The Athletic with him, while also noting that he will cover the work for baseball problems ,

One of the many other reasons I came to The Athletic was the opportunity to write about employment issues in baseball, which became a more important one just before the next CBA negotiations and as a major league baseball proposal to realign and consolidate baseball Issues become minor leagues continue to attract unhelpful attention from various presidential candidates. Minor league players are underpaid and are often asked to work in sub-optimal conditions, but they lack union protection to have a say in negotiations – and neither MLB nor the minor league owners speak for these players. I hope to treat all of these negotiations and the increasingly public nature of the struggle in a way that takes into account everyone involved, whether or not they are actually seated at the negotiating table.

Law was brought into the spotlight in 2014 after ESPN suspended him about evolution after a public Twitter argument with former colleague Curt Schilling (who had escaped punishment). He was also criticized for daring to criticize the baseball career of Tim Tebow, who had a .223 / .299 / .338 career in parts of four seasons with the Mets organization. You might think at The Athletic he doesn’t have to write about the baseball prospects of a college football player like Tebow, but stranger things have happened.

In my opinion, his departure from ESPN also emphasizes how much ESPN + will focus on streaming video content instead of written content in the future. Several ESPN + articles published in the past week or so are list articles (including several MLB articles by Buster Olney that list the top ten players in each position) and do not cry out for “premium premium content “. If this is the path ESPN will take in relation to ESPN +, it makes sense that Law wants to bring his talents to a journalism-driven business where subscribers pay for original written content rather than live UFC events or soccer games ,

