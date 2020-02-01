advertisement

While Deadspin is dead, Jim, there will now be a temporary relaunch of something that has a much better claim to the site’s legacy than G / O Media’s unsuccessful attempts to revive the body. Many former Deadspin authors and editors have joined forces to create a temporary blog on UnnamedTemporairesportblog.com, which posts on Super Bowl LIV on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, sponsored by the password security company Dashlane. This site included an introductory, mock Q + A with former Deadspin feature editor Tom Ley Thursday, and The Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani wrote that several previous Deadspin authors and editors will participate:

… The people involved in the project informed The Daily Beast that, in addition to Ley, some of the website’s previous authors and editors, including Barry Petchesky, David Roth and Drew Magary, will be blogging for the website.

Ley’s post contains some more details:

What is the unnamed temporary sports blog?

It is a blog! Temporarily! Over the next three days, from January 31st to February 2nd, we will publish blogs to make it easier for you to read. After this three-day period, we will disappear.

Who will post blogs on this site?

All of your favorite sports bloggers. Well, maybe not all, but at least those who are currently unemployed because they recently decided to blow up their own careers. We all feel great and are ready to blog.

What type of blog will you publish?

We publish blogs about sports and everything else that comes to mind. Unemployment has driven us insane, so things can get a little weird.

This seems to be a logical step for everyone involved. After the mass exodus in late October (after G / O Media fired Petchesky for refusing to stick to the sport), there is great interest in the former Deadspin authors, and the Super Bowl is generally a time of peak traffic for athletes websites. Underwriting three days of blogging by prominent personalities in a traffic-intensive moment feels like pretty good advertising for Dashlane, especially with the ad “We want the Internet to be good again: Dashlane is proud to host the unnamed temporary sports blog Dot Com sponsor because we’re tired of big companies ruining good websites. “And while some of the Deadspin employees have already found work elsewhere, it makes sense to bring at least part of the band back together for the Super Bowl. This is a way for some former Deadspin employees to write and get paid for something on a platform that will find some attention.

The other notable part of it is how it is likely to make G / O Media’s attempt to revive Deadspin look worse in comparison. This little bit of necromancy has not yet happened completely. Jim Rich has reportedly been hired as editor-in-chief, but he doesn’t yet have a full staff of people willing to compromise their reputation by working at Zombie Deadspin, and the site hasn’t been updated since the last unlocked post (Nov. 4 at Kellen Winslow Jr.). Mediaite’s Matthew Kassel subsequently confirmed that G / O Media’s chief editor and longtime deadspin opponent Paul Maidment wrote the unlocked posts, and Maidment resigned on November 5 to “pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity” was not updated.

Since the new “Deadspin” (which has nothing in common with the old one via the Deadspin.com URL) has not yet been restarted, former employees have a good chance to show their views on how Deadspin would cover the Super Bowl ( and everything else) if it still exists, and that will probably look a lot better than whatever Zombie Deadspin may be. The authors are the true heirs and the true continuity, and any corporate relaunch is likely to look much worse than what the actual Deadspin authors produce. We’ll see how it works, but the temporary untitled sports blog Dot Com will surely be a site to keep an eye on this weekend.

(Unnamed temporary sports blog Dot Com, The Daily Beast)

