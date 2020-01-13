advertisement

Thailand’s jazz Janewattananond has something special in his pocket as he prepares for the United States Masters – the Buddhist meditation techniques he learned as a monk that helped him talk about Asian golf.

The 24-year-old is in Augusta after a long year in which he won two Asian Tour medals and was impressed at the PGA championship in Bethpage.

By winning jazz at the Indonesian Masters in December, he was safely in the top 50 in the world and secured his place in the golf elite at the Masters in April.

The humble Thai is now 40th in the rankings, the second tallest Asian behind South Korean Im Sung-jae, and he won four 2019 Asian Tour Awards, including Players’ Player of the Year.

The former prodigy, nicknamed his music-loving father, was the youngest player at 14 years and 71 days to cut at an Asian tour event in Bangkok in 2010.

But after becoming a professional at 15, there were also difficult moments and after losing his Asian Tour card in 2016, he spent two weeks as a Buddhist monk.

He shaved his head and wore saffron robes in the monastery in the northern Chiang Rai region, where fasting, singing, and learning to meditate were routine.

Most young Thai men spend time as monks, and this experience had a profound impact on jazz, which won its first Asian Tour event in Bangladesh a few months later.

“Play with respect”

Since then he has posted another five wins on the tour and is ranked above his colorful compatriot Kiradech Aphibarnrat, the established US PGA tour player whom he calls his “older brother”.

Jazz turned heads on his major debut at last year’s PGA championship, where he finished second behind Brooks Koepka after the third round.

The Thai, who stroked a remarkable two under par 68 on Thursday in the first round of the Hong Kong Open with an airy fanling, said meditation is still an important tool in building his career.

“I’m still doing it,” he said. “It’s not all the time, it’s something I do when I feel like something is wrong, or when I feel like I’m calming down, or when something goes crazy.”

Jazz will need all his peace of mind to break his checkered record on the unusual, challenging fanling layout, where he failed to cut on each of his two previous visits.

“I was a little too aggressive,” he said of his last meetings. “You have to play on the pitch, not overcome … play with respect.”

Jazz is not the only Thai athlete who spends time in a monastery: Kiradech, like the former top 10 tennis player Paradorn Srichaphan, was a monk for a short time.

After dominating the Asian Tour Awards, which was presented at a ceremony in Hong Kong this week, Jazz said the Player of the Year Award shows its players that “you are doing something right”.

“They accepted you,” he said.

In addition to the US Masters and more on the European Tour, Jazz aims to get into the top 30 in the world “at short notice”.

And when he plays in Fanling on the last day, he changes his outfit to orange, the color he wears every Sunday of the tournament as a tribute to his Buddhist robes. IB / JB

