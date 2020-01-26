advertisement

Actor Ewan McGregor has canceled reports that his long-awaited new Star Wars series is in trouble.

The star of Trainspotting, born in Crieff, will resume his famous role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the new Disney Plus project.

Reports were released Thursday evening that the TV show could be kept after problems with the script.

advertisement

McGregor set the record during a red carpet interview at an event in Los Angeles for his new movie Birds of Prey.

“I think we will start shooting next year, unlike the summer of this year,” he told Variety.

“I think the scripts are excellent. They are in very good shape. They want them to be better.

“I think we are keeping our same broadcast date. All good.”

He told another reporter, “It is not as dramatic as it sounds.”

Ben “Obi-Wan” Kenobi was played by Alec Guinness in the original Star Wars movies, but McGregor took on the role of the prequel series starting with the ghost menace in 1999.

Although the new Disney Plus show is the first time the public has seen him as Obi Wan for more than 15 years, he has made vocal appearances in two of the most recent Star Wars movies.

advertisement