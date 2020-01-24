advertisement

Rumors about Ewan McGregor repeating his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi have been swirling for years, but when Disney + was announced, the stove became hotter than ever before. Then, at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA last year, McGregor came on stage alongside Lucas film boss Kathleen Kennedy to confirm that he would indeed once again put on Jedi robes in an original series for the Disney + streaming service.

We have not heard much since then, but earlier this month reports came up suggesting that the production had had problems and the show was postponed indefinitely. There were some denials of rumors, but this week Collider and The Hollywood Reporter each issued new reports claiming that the first reports were true and that the crew had been sent home. But what does the star of the show say about these reports?

During a recent event promoting his upcoming movie Birds of Prey, GameSpot asked McGregor if the rumors that the production of the Obi-Wan show had a crazy start was right:

advertisement

“We just started at the beginning of next year,” says McGregor, adding that “the scripts were really good,” and that he had “seen 90% of the writing.”

“There is so much nonsense about creative differences and all that sort of thing, none of it is true,” he says, and he comments on the rumors. “Nothing is true; they just pushed the dates … they had more time to read the things that were written (after Episode IX), and they felt they wanted to do more work on it.” McGregor says, “not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online.”

Moreover, McGregor says that photography will begin in January 2021 and that the team does not intend to reduce the release date of the project. No release date has been announced, but this seems to imply that the show would never debut or fall in the first place before the following summer.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is already in production, while the popular animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns for its seventh and final season at Disney + next month.

Image source: Lucasfilm / Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock

.

advertisement