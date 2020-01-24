advertisement

The “Star Wars” actor told ET that production was only postponed to 2021, but the release date remains unchanged.

Help us, Ewan McGregor, you are our only hope. According to reports that the production of Disney ‘s upcoming “Star Wars” spinoff series “Obi-Wan” is “delayed” indefinitely, the lead actor in the series has contradicted rumors that the show is pending London’s Pinewood Studios began production when Collider reported that actors and crew had been sent home, and while rumors of the delay apply, McGregor insists that the “indefinitely” part is wrong.

“The scripts are really, really good. They want to improve them, ”said actor ET at a red carpet event for“ Birds of Prey ”in which he played Margot Robbie. “And they just shifted production to filming next year.”

McGregor added that although production was delayed, the series was on the right track just in time for the premiere.

“So it’s not as dramatic as it sounds,” said McGregor. “I just got here this evening and it’s like” Oh my god, look at all these things! “. It’s not that dramatic. I think we have the same thing – we air on the same day and all that stuff.”

That should dispel the fear behind the scenes between Lucasfilm President and “Obi-Wan” producer Kathleen Kennedy and the creative team. According to the first report, Kennedy was dissatisfied with the screenplays written by “Drive” screenwriter Hossein Amini. Also on board is the director Deborah Chow, who has already contributed two episodes to Disney’s megahit flagship “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”.

“Obi-Wan” was originally conceived as a feature film with Oscar nominee Stephen Daldry on board to direct before Lucasfilm switched to the six-episode series.

In addition to “The Mandalorian”, “Obi-Wan” is one of three planned live action series “Star Wars” by Disney +. A prequel series based on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) by “Rogue One” is also in the works.

McGregor previously played in “The Phantom Menace”, “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith” and contributed to “The Force Awakens” and “Rise of Skywalker”. The Role of the World – Tired, Wise Jedi was originally played by Sir Alec Guinness in 1977 “A New Hope”.

