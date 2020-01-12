advertisement

Ireland 203 (49.1 ovs) (A Balbirnie 71, A McBrine 25no, K O’Brien 21, J McCollum 20; H Walsh 4-36, O Thomas 3-41, R Chase 2-53) lost to the West Indies (D / L target of 197 in 47 ovs) 199-5 (36.2 ovs) (E Lewis 102, N Pooran 43no, B King 38; A McBrine 2-50) by 5 wkt

The West Indies celebrated a 3-0 win over Ireland at St. George’s National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

Ireland was the first in the series for the third time, but this time at the behest of its hosts, who won the throw and, after a night of heavy rain showers on the Caribbean island, put in Andrew Balbirnie’s team.

Balbirnie would hold back the innings with a knock of 71, but his departure put an end to the hope that Ireland would get a significant overall win when they were played for 203, with leg spinner Hayden Walsh finishing four goals for 36 of him 10 overs ,

Again, the Irish bats did not make it after the start, and Andy McBrine’s undefeated 25 of 22 balls late managed to break Ireland just above the 200 mark.

West Indian starter Evin Lewis seemed to be keeping an eye on the upcoming T20 series between the teams, which will start in Grenada on Wednesday and attack the Irish bowler after scoring 197 out of 47 overs.

While the players scurried off the pitch all afternoon, the answer was a stop-start character, but all of this kept Lewis focused and joined Brandon King, who was on the wicket for the third time, in a 75-year partnership turned 38 before taking McBrine behind him to wicket keeper Lorcan Tucker.

And after missing out in Barbados when he was unbeaten at 99, Lewis made sure of his century before retiring at 102 when, after a 63-run stand with Nicholas Pooran, who ended up 43 undefeated and hit the ball, on Craig Young passed the profit limit in the 37th past when the West Indies came home with over 10 overs to save.

