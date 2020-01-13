advertisement

Evin Lewis had a century when the West Indies won the ODI series 3-0 against Ireland and secured a Duckworth Lewis star win with five slip wounds.

The Windies had already prepared the series for Sunday’s final in Grenada, and it was dominant again at St. George’s.

Irish captain Andy Balbirnie set a good example at 71, while Andy McBrine put the finishing touches on the innings with 25 unbeaten impulses.

However, the tourist was for 203 as leg spinner Hayden Walsh (4-36) and Oshane Thomas (3-41) played bowling with the ball for the Windies.

This goal proved easy to reach in a rain chase for the Windies and pursued a revised goal of 197 out of 47 overs.

Lewis, who scored a 99 goal in the opening game, was again the talisman when he scored six fours and five highs in a great 97-ball stroke, scoring his first international century in the Windies.

Nicholas Pooran added an undefeated 43, with the Windies surpassing the goal with 64 balls. Attention is now focused on a three-game T20I series that starts at the same location on Wednesday.

The all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was called up for the T20 on Sunday after retiring from international retirement.

