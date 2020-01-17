advertisement

In his texts and performances, Michael Emerson’s Leland has summarized how nobody in the CBS series is exactly what he seems.

(Editor’s note: The following interview contains spoiler for “Evil” episode 12, “Justice x 2.”)

After nearly a whole season of trying to be a master of manipulation in society, “Evil” finally pulled back the curtain on Leland Townsend’s vulnerability. The Thursday evening episode ends with him in what appears to be an ordinary therapy session. When the camera opens further, the audience sees that he is not facing a licensed, professionally dressed psychologist, but a furry, horned beast.

advertisement

“Evil” has proven in its first season that not everything is as it seems, but regardless of the interpretation, there is a core of truth to Leland confessing his feelings to a monster. When Michelle and Robert King, the show’s co-creators, recently spoke to IndieWire, they said the final picture was representative of how they approached the dividing line of reality.

“I think you can rightly say that Leland sees his therapist like this,” said Michelle King.

connected

connected

It’s also something the show has slowly built on over the course of the series’ opening season.

“One of the things we thought we could get away with if you were brought into the bathroom of the show is that metaphors are real and realities are metaphors and you are never sure. The little demon child that Kristen im Maisfeld saw: Was that a real experience or was it hallucinogenic and represented an emotional state? “Said Robert King.” A lot of the horrors in the series, whether George comes to her at night or the psychological horrors, I think we can get away with them and still claim that reality is very pragmatic and empirical. “

Despite the show’s initial premise, psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and undergraduate Catholic Church investigator David Acosta (Mike Colter) came up with loads of exciting stories from “Evil” with their own responses to the unexplained. how the central couple and those they meet begin to overlap. This week’s example is the recent verbal showdown between Kristen and Leland.

Kristen has the ability to interact with the tormentor who has done everything, including infiltrating her family, and finally uses some of Leland’s tricks against him. When she fights off his insults and threats, Kristen uses his own methods of pushing the button psychologically, and even delivers them at Leland’s own cadence.

“When I was talking about this episode in the author’s room, I just thought,” Oh God, here’s one of those conversations between Katja’s character and Michael Emerson. How could it be any different? ‘”Said Robert King. “And Rockne (S. O’Bannon), one of our writers, had the idea:” What if she turns the tables? Instead of going to a place where it gets even more melodramatic around noon, what happens when she deflates and pulls out the carpet from under him? “So she’s the attacker there, just like when she had the knife on his neck (in episode 6). “

Elizabeth Fisher / CBS

As the allusion to Kristen’s mushroom tour on the farm shows, Leland is by no means the only figure that has gone through an evolution this season. But there were additional considerations with Leland, especially when certain scenes required him to be desirable to other people. A key event was the multi-episode interim report, in which Leland tried to get a disappointed young man into an online incel community.

“A lot of emphasis was placed on this in production. Because everything you put on TV, even if you say they are bad guys, suddenly when they are in front of a camera and they are glamorous, “said Michelle King.” Everything has been done to ensure that we have seen this is not someone you want to be. “

As they prepared to shoot a particular scene in which Leland tried to persuade Sebastian (Noah Robbins) to kill David and the members of his prayer group, the kings said that Emerson’s thoughts in that scene prompted them to do so again to encourage him to reconsider what kind of language Leland used.

“We all looked at it and asked:” Oh, maybe we went a step too far. “So we retired,” said Robert King.

“It’s nice if you have an actor who is sensitive and smart, and who didn’t think about how many lines I have, but how it affects the world and whether we should talk about it,” said Michelle King.

Performances like Emerson’s have also enabled “Evil” to live in an artistically more interesting middle ground of ambiguity when it comes to explaining whether the mysteries are shaped more by the tangible or the supernatural from week to week. There are episode closing questions like the devilish therapist who kept “Evil” in a place where it doesn’t necessarily have to be as clear as how the different pieces of the puzzle in the series fit together.

“I would admit that at the beginning of the year I didn’t know if we were able to do that. I thought we had to put our hand in the direction of” The world is supernatural “and we really didn’t want to. I was a little worried that we couldn’t keep it going for as long as I think, “said Robert King.” We had this thing in the author’s room, which means, ‘We don’t want to do this with Scooby-Doo.’ You just don’t want to be in this world where you always say, uh, yes, that’s the guy from the amusement park who wanted to scare us off. ”

The “Evil” season 1 finale will air next Thursday at 10pm. ET on CBS.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement