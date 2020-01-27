advertisement

Last week, I wrote about the extradition case of Omar Ameen, an Iraqi refugee whom the United States government has accused of being an ISIS commander. Ameen has spent the past seventeen months in Sacramento County jail while his lawyers have sought to “clear up” the claim that he had killed someone in rural Iraq, proving that he was in Turkey at the time of the murder. The evidence is largely in their favor. The only person who claims to have seen Ameen commit the murder is a mentally ill young man, who has never met Ameen and who appears to be being manipulated by an Iraqi F.B.I. informer with decades-old tribal grudge against Ameen’s family. The informant expressed a desire to personally execute Ameen. Meanwhile, numerous witnesses, including the victim’s widow and relatives, made affidavits supporting Ameen, and each shred of digital and documentary evidence that the defense team unearthed indicates his innocence.

But there is one key piece of evidence that the defense team was never able to obtain: records from Ameen’s Turkish cell phone, which could establish his location on the day of the crime. Ameen was not an internet enthusiast. Although a Facebook subpoena revealed that Ameen liked an obscene joke the day of the murder – at a time when there was no internet service in the Iraqi province where the murder took place – the company had not stored its location data. But Ameen regularly called friends in Turkey and Iraq, and in an affidavit, one of Ameen’s brothers, Hudhayfah, said he had spoken to Ameen several times about his Turkish number during the week. of the murder.

In the fall of 2018, Ameen’s federal advocates, Ben Galloway and Rachelle Barbour, learned that Turkcell had kept records for Ameen’s phone. But Turkcell refused to share the data directly with an American legal team. Ameen’s lawyers have therefore initiated complex legal proceedings to draft, translate, certify and file with the Turkish Ministry of Justice a formal request for legal aid, called a letter rogatory. The letter – which requested Ameen’s calls, texts, data and location information – was forwarded to the Sacramento court and sent on February 21, 2019.

Nine months later, I attended Ameen’s extradition hearing at the Sacramento Federal Courthouse. Galloway and Barbour had gathered an incredible amount of evidence demonstrating Ameen’s innocence and had managed to account for his whereabouts shortly before and after the murder, making his participation logistically impossible. But without the cell phone records, they could not prove its exact location on the day of the crime. Because of the unique rules of extradition proceedings – which are designed to defer all disputes regarding the evidence and credibility of witnesses at criminal trials abroad – any evidence that “contradicts” but does not erase “the content The extradition file is generally considered to be inadmissible. “None of the evidence that the defense has accumulated during the approximately fifteen months of the investigation is reasonably clear or erases the probable cause,” said Audrey Hemesath, the prosecutor. principal, to the examining magistrate, Edmund Brennan. “I would say that it’s not even close.”

“We tried to get Mr. Ameen’s records, as the court knows,” said Barbour at the hearing. “I think I should just give up on the Turkish government on this.”

In fact, the Turkish government is willing to provide the documents – but, in the past eight months, the Department of Justice has shared this fact neither with Brennan nor with the defense. Three days after the publication of my article, a lawyer from the State Department sent Galloway a letter from Gökhan Erdoğan, Head of Department at the Turkish Ministry of Justice, offering to provide the recordings of Ameen’s mobile phone. The only problem, writes Erdoğan, is that the request must be submitted by the D.O.J. itself – not by the court or the defense. Sent by the appropriate channels, he continued, “the request could be honored”.

The letter is dated May 17, 2019. It was sent to the Office of International Affairs of the D.O.J. It was taped by an employee there and has never been released to the court or the defense – not even by an O.I.A. A lawyer who knew this when he traveled from Washington, D.C. to Sacramento to participate in Ameen’s extradition hearings. (Prosecutors say they “did not know the contents of the Turkish letter” and only knew that it had arrived.) “Handwritten notations on the document indicate that it was forwarded by several people,” wrote Barbour. , in a court case on Friday. . “Somehow it ended with a State Department lawyer who sent him to Defense yesterday. The GM may have more information on this, but there’s really nothing he can say to recoup the months that have been lost while Mr. Ameen is fighting for his life. “

Last spring, when Barbour and Galloway began to realize that the Iraqi extradition package contains counterfeits, inconsistencies and lies, they filed a request to force the government to disclose details of the F.B.I. investigation in Iraq. “This is not the usual extradition case,” wrote Barbour. “The United States government appears to have chosen to launder its evidence” through the Iraqi justice system “, to avoid having to lay charges beyond a reasonable doubt in the United States, where Mr. Ameen would be protected by human rights. trial and due process more substantial. rights. “

Justice Brennan berated them, warning that “baseless attacks on the credibility of the government” would open the door to a conspiratorial swamp. He added that he considered it “inappropriate” for the defense to suggest that “the government is content with bad faith and that its representatives have failed in their duty, as officers of the court, to be honest in their actions.” their statements. “

But there is also dishonesty in the omission; the D.O.J. received the letter from the Turkish government shortly after Brennan reprimanded the defense. D.O.J. the lawyers said nothing when Barbour referred to Turkcell’s files in later documents. And, due to the rules governing letters rogatory, the request to the Turkish government was not signed by Ameen’s lawyers – it was signed by Brennan himself. The government has repeatedly asked Brennan to certify the extradition while not providing access to the information he requested – records that could end their case but save an innocent life.

Prosecutors filed a response on Monday, saying the delay was “due to a clerical error” and “not a deliberate attempt to withhold Turkey’s response”. They added that the judge should not wait until the files arrive before certifying the extradition. If Ameen is sent to Iraq, he risks being tortured until he confesses to a crime he did not commit and, on the basis of these confessions, sentenced to death by hanging.

