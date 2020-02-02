advertisement

Victor Zhang, vice president of Huawei, said the company has a solid track record of providing advanced technology to telecom operators in the UK for over 15 years (PHOTO / courtesy)

LONDON – Huawei is reassured by the confirmation of the British government to allow it to participate in the deployment of 5G in the country, said Victor Zhang, vice president of Huawei.

“This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecommunications infrastructure for the future.” It gives the UK access to cutting-edge technology and guarantees a competitive market. “

advertisement

The British government said on Tuesday that it would allow Huawei to build the country’s next generation of high-speed wireless networks, despite threats from the United States that licensing Huawei equipment could undermine trade and intelligence with the United States.

Zhang said Huawei has had solid experience in providing advanced technology to telecom operators in the UK for over 15 years. It will continue to “support customers in their investments in their 5G networks, stimulate economic growth and help the UK continue to compete on a global scale”.

Huawei’s clear record of cybersecurity has been recognized by two parliamentary committees in the UK, a country with the strictest surveillance of our industry in the world, and the opinions of eminent intelligence officials, all of whom agree that there is no There is no technical reason for excluding Huawei from the UK’s 5G network.

The British government has full access to evaluate Huawei products through the Huawei Cyber ​​Security and Evaluation Center, which opened in the country in 2010. The installation’s supervisory board is chaired by the director general of the National Cyber Security Center of the United Kingdom, with members of government including the headquarters of government communications, as well as the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom.

Zhang added that Huawei agrees on a diverse supplier market and that fair competition is essential for network reliability and innovation, as well as ensuring consumers have access to the best technology possible.

Dexter Thillien, senior TMT analyst at Fitch Solutions, told CNBC that “Three is better than two,” he said. “If you ban Huawei, you have the choice between Ericsson and Nokia. You lack competition. “

Mobile UK study shows that excluding Huawei would cost the UK economy £ 7 billion and lead to more expensive 5G networks, which would push up prices for anyone with a mobile device.

No government in the EU has imposed a total ban on Huawei. Operators warn that Huawei’s ban could add years of delay and billions of costs to the launch of the 5G network in European countries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week that diversification was crucial to ensuring a country’s security in deploying 5G mobile technology and avoiding a single provider could be counterproductive.

Zhang said Huawei’s goal will continue to be to provide our customers with safe and reliable equipment so that we can maintain their support and continue to contribute to job creation and prosperity in the UK.

Huawei boosted a contribution of £ 1.7 billion to British GDP in 2018 alone, according to a study by Oxford Economics.

comments

advertisement