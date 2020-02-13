One of the defining tech stories of the second half of the last decade was the music streaming wars, in which Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal fought for supremacy and as many exclusive artists, shows, and innovations attracted listeners as they could. A new battle is emerging, this time between the key players in the explosive growth of the online gaming industry.

The rise of professional esports and the emergence of prominent gaming personalities on YouTube have fundamentally changed the way people meet their expectations of access to their favorite online characters. It is now the norm for celebrities on almost all platforms to be present online in real time. With online games bigger than ever, both celebrity players and famous fans are using streaming platforms like Twitch as a groundbreaking way to connect with their fans. It’s a trend that has spawned celebrities like the celebrity streamer ninja and tempted icons of pop culture like Drake.

Caffeine, a new entrant, wants to use Star Power to achieve a unique advantage over Microsoft’s Twitch and Deezer, both of which already have monopolies over the world’s best-known players and eSports players. After Caffeine has already signed the exclusive rights to host gaming streams from Migos Rapper Offset and NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster, Caffeine has now announced its largest acquisition to date: Drizzy itself.

The Six God is a prominent fan of the online gaming community who previously jumped on Fortnite streams with Ninja. He was also one of the first major celebrities to invest in eSports and join 100 Thieves in late 2018, given that Ninja was able to sign an eight-figure deal when he signed exclusive streaming rights with Deezer assume that Drake will make a nice penny out of the partnership.

Despite the fact that caffeine is almost certainly used primarily as a gaming platform, the service also appears to be geared to changing the way certain live events are broadcast to bring certain entertainment out of the traditional medium of television. As part of the deal, Drake Ultimate Rap League (URL), a platform that focuses on the battle rap genre, will co-produce and broadcast live on Caffeine.

“I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack and his team were able to create. It just wasn’t easy to access,” said Drake in a joint publication. “It’s exciting to be in a position where I can bring caffeine to the table and provide URL with the tools they need to improve the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans.”

Caffeine is not only sold as a streaming service with unique star power, but as one that redefines the possibilities of the medium. It claims that its streams are faster and less delayed than any other platform, but at least for the time being it’s annoying that you can’t watch previous shows. On the other hand, it also sells itself as a safe place for streamers to work, and fixes the congestion issue that has affected prominent gaming personalities, including PewDiePie. “Caffeine’s business model is based on in-app purchases that reward developers from day one and don’t rely on the grinding plans that burn developers,” said a Caffeine press release. “Together, this leads to fresher, more relevant content and unique partnership opportunities for the world’s best creators.”

To check the service go to caffeine.tv.