Remember me, the general vote is today, right?

Yes. Irish parliamentary elections for December 33 will take place on Saturday February 8th. A Saturday poll day is unusual because all elections in the past few decades are held on a Thursday or Friday. However, Ireland’s historic 1918 elections took place on a Saturday in December, while the Nice referendum and children’s referendum also took place on Saturdays. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he decided to hold the elections on a Saturday to make voting easier for students and families with children.

How many TDs are chosen?

A total of 160 representatives will be returned from 158 to the outgoing assembly in the 33rd Dáil. When it comes to counting numbers, the effective seat number is 159 because the Ceann Comhairle, the spokesman for the Dáil, is automatically re-elected. This is Seán Ó Fearghaíl from Fianna Fáil, who represents Kildare South. In most situations, he doesn’t vote. Therefore, a government needs 80 TDs to hold a majority, which almost certainly requires a coalition. You can try to form your own government with the help of our coalition-building tool He is currently based on Harry McGee’s political correspondent predict, The coalition builder will be updated with the actual seat numbers (if necessary!) After the count is completed next week.

The new Dáil will meet for the first time on Thursday, February 20.

What is the country’s current lie?

Fine Gael was the largest party in outgoing Dáil and led a minority government with the support of the Independent through a trust and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil, whose members abstained on key votes.

When the Dáil was dissolved, the parties were dissolved had the following number of TDs:

Fine Gael – 47

Fianna Fáil – 46

Sinn Féin – 22nd

Work – 7

Solidarity – People Before Profit – 6

Green Party – 3rd

Social Democrats – 2

Independent / Other – 24

* After the retirement of the former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy in December, a seat in Cork North-Central is free.

I am still not sure if I am registered to vote. How can I find out?

If in doubt, visit checktheregister.ie to see if your name is listed. You can also call your local authority for confirmation. However, if you are not on the list, it is too late to register.

Only Irish and British citizens who are 18 years of age or older and reside in the state can participate in Irish general elections.

When can I vote tomorrow?

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 10 p.m. Since this election takes place on a Saturday, it is unclear when the busiest elections will take place. However, it’s common practice to get out early and not vote until the last minute.

I don’t know where my polling station is. Where can I find out?

If you are registered to vote, you should now have received your voting card. Find out the name and address of your local polling station here. If you cannot find your voting card or are still unsure of where your polling station is, contact your local city council. You can find a full list of councils Here,

What do I have to bring to vote?

Just bring your ID. Don’t panic if you don’t have a survey card. The Ministry of Local Government has underlined that voters in the register do not need a voting card to vote, as a number of other types of identification are allowed.

These include a passport, a driver’s license, an ID card, an employee ID card with a photo, a student ID card with a photo, a travel document with a photo and a name or a bank, savings bank or credit union book with the address of the voter in the constituency.

Voters can also present a check book, check or credit card, birth or marriage certificate if they provide one with a document showing their address in the constituency.

How do I vote?

You have to mark your ballot in the order you want. This means that you write number 1 next to the candidate of your first choice, followed by 2 for your second favorite, 3 for the third and so on.

Just give a number 1 vote. Two ones will spoil your voice.

Do not mark the boxes with an X or a check mark. This will spoil your voice.

Do not include notes next to candidate photos, write slogans, or draw pictures. This will spoil your voice.

There were 18,398 corrupt votes in the 2016 parliamentary elections. Don’t be a fool and join this crew.

Should I go through the entire ballot paper?

Yes. To maximize the impact of your vote, it is best to give each candidate a preference. Give the candidate you want to see your first preference and then, in descending order, the one you least like.

It is true that the non-voting by the list has only a marginal impact. However, if this is repeated across the board by voters, it can actually help a candidate you want to see defeated by lowering the effective odds and making it easier for him / her to reach.

As the election progresses and the number of non-transferable votes increases, the number of votes to be voted – the effective quota.

Patrick Smyth explains in detail in this article from 2016 how the system works. while former political editor Stephen Collins also wrote a piece How the system works and how you can use it.

The key to remembering is that a lower preference can never interfere with a higher one. Your number two will only come into play if your first preference is eliminated or chosen, and so on.

Can I take a photo in the polling station?

No, no selfies or election pictures on the ward.

Some younger voters may be excited to vote in their first national election, but please, NOT YOURSELF!

How do transfers work?

After the first count, when all numbers have been counted, the multiple votes of a successful candidate who has exceeded the quota are distributed.

This is done by checking the second preferences on all of the candidate’s ballot papers and distributing his or her number proportionally in pairs.

If all surpluses from the first count have been distributed or if no candidate has been chosen, the returning officer will eliminate the candidate with the lowest number of votes and distribute his votes.

What is tactical voting?

One way to vote tactically is to give high preference to the candidate or party you want while trying to stop those you least like by putting them at the very end.

Another tactical way to vote is to recommend dedicated supporters to give number one to the weakest candidate on the ticket to maximize the party’s chances of winning in more than one seat. If the candidate is eliminated, the vote will not be wasted because the next preference is automatically counted.

What about the weather? I heard it was going to be bad.

Saturday starts dry but the rain is heavy and widespread throughout the afternoon and there is a risk of flooding. We therefore advise you to vote early.

Met Éireann issued yellow wind and rain warnings with gusts of up to 110 km / h for the whole country for election day.

Who voted?

Islanders from Donegal, Mayo and Galway West constituencies voted on Friday, a day before the rest of the state. Voters on seven islands in southwest Cork, where the islands are closer to the coast, will vote with the rest of the country on Saturday.

Who promises what?

The party manifestos can be found here:

When did the heads of state and government debates take place?

The first head-to-head debate between Varadkar and Martin was on Virgin Media One. Claire Byrne presided a debate between the leaders of seven parties on RTÉ on Monday, January 27th. Virgin was the host of another Seven-way debate chaired by Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates on Thursday, January 30th, while RTÉ held a prime time debate between Varadkar, Martin and McDonald on February 4th, Initially, the program should only be broadcast by the guides of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. In the midst of the growing dynamic in the Sinn Féin campaign, the broadcaster McDonald invited.

What do the surveys say?

The latest Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI survey, released on February 3, had Sinn Féin as the most supported party at 25 percent. Fianna Fáil finished second with 23 percent, Fine Gael fell to 20 percent. It was the first time that Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party in the history of the election series. The Greens were 8 percent, Labor 4 percent, and Independents / Others 20 percent when undecided voters were excluded.

The Irish Times / Ipsos’ first MRBI survey released on Monday, January 20 Fianna Fáil was in the lead with 25 percent, Fine Gael in second place with 23 percent and Sinn Féin in third place with 21 percent.

A Sunday Times / Behavior and Attitudes poll published last Sunday showed that Fianna Fáil was 32 percent ahead of Fine Gael by 12 points.

A Business Post / Red C survey on released on February 2 put Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin at 24 percent and Fine Gael at 21 percent.

Constituency Profiles

You can find profiles of the 39 constituencies under irishtimes.com/election2020.

How can I track the results?

An Ipsos MRBI exit survey jointly commissioned by The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD will be released as soon as the vote ends on Saturday. Here is a Acceptance of our reporting on the results,

The Irish Times will have reporters at all counting centers and report on each of the 39 constituencies on irishtimes.com, and our live blog will cover procedures across the country.

Live results are displayed on this pagewhere you can get a national snapshot or the details of each count in your constituency.

