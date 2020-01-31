advertisement

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The French Dispatch. The bizarre, six-time Oscar nominee and artistic genius has made nine successful films in the past, and his tenth (and hopefully not the last) film is slated for release in 2020.

Anderson’s attention to detail is known to delight audiences with breathtaking graphics, satisfying symmetry, heartwarming soundtracks and iconic scenes. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

frame

The French Dispatch is reportedly set in Paris and filmed in Angouleme (southwestern France). This is actually a surprise, as the 49-year-old’s projects are hardly located in the place where he is at home. (Except for his short film Hotel Chevalier with Natalie Portman and Jason Schwartzman as a prologue for The Darjeeling Limited).

A French publication said Anderson “fell in love with the old cobblestone streets of downtown (Angoulême) and the city walls.” Citing a source from the film industry, Anderson called for a French city with “bumps, stairs and preserved architecture”. ”

Angouleme, France. Picture: Getty

advertisement

action

Although the plot is still rather puzzling, we know that The French Dispatch is “a love letter to journalists based at an American newspaper outpost in 20th century Paris.” IMDB calls it a comedy, drama, and romance and the post-World War II film was considered a musical, but Wes Anderson denied this before filming began.

Jeffrey Wright mentioned in a podcast interview that he is excited to be part of Wes Anderson’s new film and that although he is not yet able to speak about it, he calls this “ironic”.

The short words we’ve heard about the film ‘s story have been confirmed by the release of the film’ s first poster, which reads: “The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the latest edition of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th century French city was published. ”

First poster for Wes Anderson’s next film ‘The French Dispatch’. pic.twitter.com/knuRnmbmk4

– Lights, camera, pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 29, 2020

Anderson has also expanded the story somewhat, saying in an interview with the French publication Charente Libre that he is an American journalist who lives in France and creates his magazine. It’s more of a portrait of this man, this journalist struggling to write what he wants to write. It’s not a film about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters, you’re also talking about what’s going on in the real world. ”

occupation

Speaking of Jeffrey Wright, we come to the cast, one of which is arguably Wes Anderson’s best, full of old and new Hollywood stars.

The film’s ensemble consists of regulars Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Bob Balaban. The star of the moment Timothee Chalamet will make his Anderson debut while Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Kate Winslet, Benicio Del Toro, Louis Smith, Alex Lawther and Henry Winkler will also be there.

In a recent interview, Ronan said, “Wes Anderson throws very nice dinners every day at the end of every shoot.” Will all these incredible people have dinner? Definitely a film fan’s wet dream.

production

Anderson produced The French Dispatch alongside Scott Rudin, Jeremy Dawson, and billionaire Steven Rales. The company has supported the last five critically acclaimed Anderson films, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, the Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs.

Release date

Photography started in November 2018 and filming did not end until March 2019. The film’s first poster confirmed that it will hit theaters on July 24, 2020.

advertisement