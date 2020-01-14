advertisement

The 2019 news events were what you’d expect from a Hollywood blockbuster. Prince Andrew’s horror car accident interview, the case of Jeffrey Epstein, and Trump’s numerous Twitter tirades revealed that the year was full of tragedy, horror, action, and comedic twists that few could have written. Given the real life in which artists and creatives dedicate themselves to themselves, it is no surprise that the films have thrilled so many this year.

As a result, Oscar Buzz is reaching a new level of intensity as we set off in 2020. Each performance is “unforgettable”, “Oscar-worthy” and a nomination means seeing fans around the world in contempt. The nominations have now been made and with films, actors, directors, screenwriters and costume designers who are all vying for this coveted golden statue, our attention is rightly directed to the biggest night in the celebrity calendar: the Oscars.

Keeping an eye on everything can be difficult, but with the award ceremony just around the corner, we’ve gathered all the information you need to know, along with the big names you need to look out for at night.

What are the Oscars?

The Academy Awards – also known as the Academy Awards – is the annual award ceremony of the year. Where the Golden Globes honor the best in television and film, the Oscars are limited to film. As a result, there is a prestigious atmosphere that summarizes the ceremony, which recognizes outstanding achievements of the previous calendar year. When are the 2020 Oscars?

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020 (February 10, 2020 in Australia). Where do the Oscars take place?

The 2020 Oscars take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, where they have been taking place since 2002. Who will be the host?

Similar to 2019, the 2020 Oscars will do without hosting. According to Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, the show will focus on “tremendous entertainment value, large musical numbers, great comedy and star power”. Burke added: “We expect to have a very commercial set of nominations and a number of elements have come together that have convinced us all that we will have a very entertaining show. ”

How can you see the Oscars in Australia?

No details have yet been released on which network will broadcast the 2020 Oscars in Australia. We will send you all breakout stories and fashion moments on GQ.com.au and will also keep you up to date with the latest news.

The supremacy of Netflix

Netflix’s entry into the world of cinema has long pierced the feathers of those who are already established in the industry. After receiving his first Oscar nomination for Best Picture with Roma in 2019, Netflix came under fire from Steven Spielberg after the director claimed that the streaming giant’s films were not eligible for the Oscars. According to the director, Netflix’s global audience and 24/7 availability are a key advantage when it comes to attracting viewers and gaining support over other films that have been in the cinema for months.

Despite Spielberg’s concerns, Netflix continued to dominate the Oscar nomination list. Just this year, the company received 24 nominations, largely thanks to The Irishman and Marriage Story, which received 10 and 6 nominations, including the best picnics for both. While the old Hollywood guard might have tried to protect the streaming service from entering the big awards ceremony in 2019, a shift has occurred in 2020. The impact of Netflix on the cinema is undeniable. In addition to the biggest blockbusters of the year, they also attract some of the biggest names that appear in such films.

The nominations

After the Golden Globes, a number of films that had great success at the awards ceremony again featured in the Oscar nominations. Joker led the nominations at 11, with Scarlett Johansson receiving a rare nomination for best actress and best supporting actress for her work in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

Snubs were recognizable in all categories. The fans in particular were disappointed that Adam Sandler was removed from the list for his exceptional performance in Uncut Gems. In the directing category, women were completely excluded, which led actress Issa Rae to say “Congratulations to these men”.

The best nominations for the picture are Ford vs. Ferrari, Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Joker, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, Marriage Story, Parasite and 1917. It is certainly a difficult category in which each of these films can be found successfully highlights a worthy winner. The full list of nominations can be found in the list below.

BEST PICTURE

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Marriage history

parasite

1917

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

FOREIGN VOICE FILM

South Korea, parasite

Spain, pain and fame

France, Les Miserables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

DOCUMENT (SHORT)

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

DOCUMENTARY CHARACTERISTICS

American factory

The edge of democracy

Honey country

For sama

The cave

ORIGINAL SONG

“I stand with you” by Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II

“Get up” by Harriet

“I will love myself again” by Rocketman

“I can’t allow you to throw yourself away,” from Toy Story 4

ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Little woman

The two popes

joker

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-

Marriage history

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Knife out

1917

ACTORS IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, marriage history

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, bomb

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

PRODUCT DESIGN

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

parasite

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

COSTUME DESIGN

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Little woman

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

SOUND EDITING

1917

Ford vs. Ferrari

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

joker

SOUND MIXING

1917

Ford vs. Ferrari

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Ad Astra

joker

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (daughter)

hair love

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

Saria

A sister

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917 Thomas Newman

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage story, Randy Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Irishman

1917

CUT

The Irishman

Ford vs. Ferrari

parasite

joker

Jojo Rabbit

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

