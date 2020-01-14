The 2019 news events were what you’d expect from a Hollywood blockbuster. Prince Andrew’s horror car accident interview, the case of Jeffrey Epstein, and Trump’s numerous Twitter tirades revealed that the year was full of tragedy, horror, action, and comedic twists that few could have written. Given the real life in which artists and creatives dedicate themselves to themselves, it is no surprise that the films have thrilled so many this year.
As a result, Oscar Buzz is reaching a new level of intensity as we set off in 2020. Each performance is “unforgettable”, “Oscar-worthy” and a nomination means seeing fans around the world in contempt. The nominations have now been made and with films, actors, directors, screenwriters and costume designers who are all vying for this coveted golden statue, our attention is rightly directed to the biggest night in the celebrity calendar: the Oscars.
Keeping an eye on everything can be difficult, but with the award ceremony just around the corner, we’ve gathered all the information you need to know, along with the big names you need to look out for at night.
What are the Oscars?
The Academy Awards – also known as the Academy Awards – is the annual award ceremony of the year. Where the Golden Globes honor the best in television and film, the Oscars are limited to film. As a result, there is a prestigious atmosphere that summarizes the ceremony, which recognizes outstanding achievements of the previous calendar year. When are the 2020 Oscars?
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020 (February 10, 2020 in Australia). Where do the Oscars take place?
The 2020 Oscars take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, where they have been taking place since 2002. Who will be the host?
Similar to 2019, the 2020 Oscars will do without hosting. According to Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, the show will focus on “tremendous entertainment value, large musical numbers, great comedy and star power”. Burke added: “We expect to have a very commercial set of nominations and a number of elements have come together that have convinced us all that we will have a very entertaining show. ”
How can you see the Oscars in Australia?
No details have yet been released on which network will broadcast the 2020 Oscars in Australia. We will send you all breakout stories and fashion moments on GQ.com.au and will also keep you up to date with the latest news.
The supremacy of Netflix
Netflix’s entry into the world of cinema has long pierced the feathers of those who are already established in the industry. After receiving his first Oscar nomination for Best Picture with Roma in 2019, Netflix came under fire from Steven Spielberg after the director claimed that the streaming giant’s films were not eligible for the Oscars. According to the director, Netflix’s global audience and 24/7 availability are a key advantage when it comes to attracting viewers and gaining support over other films that have been in the cinema for months.
Despite Spielberg’s concerns, Netflix continued to dominate the Oscar nomination list. Just this year, the company received 24 nominations, largely thanks to The Irishman and Marriage Story, which received 10 and 6 nominations, including the best picnics for both. While the old Hollywood guard might have tried to protect the streaming service from entering the big awards ceremony in 2019, a shift has occurred in 2020. The impact of Netflix on the cinema is undeniable. In addition to the biggest blockbusters of the year, they also attract some of the biggest names that appear in such films.
The nominations
After the Golden Globes, a number of films that had great success at the awards ceremony again featured in the Oscar nominations. Joker led the nominations at 11, with Scarlett Johansson receiving a rare nomination for best actress and best supporting actress for her work in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.
Snubs were recognizable in all categories. The fans in particular were disappointed that Adam Sandler was removed from the list for his exceptional performance in Uncut Gems. In the directing category, women were completely excluded, which led actress Issa Rae to say “Congratulations to these men”.
The best nominations for the picture are Ford vs. Ferrari, Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Joker, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, Marriage Story, Parasite and 1917. It is certainly a difficult category in which each of these films can be found successfully highlights a worthy winner. The full list of nominations can be found in the list below.
BEST PICTURE
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Marriage history
parasite
1917
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
FOREIGN VOICE FILM
South Korea, parasite
Spain, pain and fame
France, Les Miserables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
DOCUMENT (SHORT)
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
DOCUMENTARY CHARACTERISTICS
American factory
The edge of democracy
Honey country
For sama
The cave
ORIGINAL SONG
“I stand with you” by Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II
“Get up” by Harriet
“I will love myself again” by Rocketman
“I can’t allow you to throw yourself away,” from Toy Story 4
ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Little woman
The two popes
joker
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-
Marriage history
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
Knife out
1917
ACTORS IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, marriage history
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Price, The Two Popes
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, bomb
DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
PRODUCT DESIGN
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
parasite
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
COSTUME DESIGN
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Little woman
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
SOUND EDITING
1917
Ford vs. Ferrari
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
joker
SOUND MIXING
1917
Ford vs. Ferrari
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Ad Astra
joker
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (daughter)
hair love
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
Saria
A sister
ORIGINAL SCORE
1917 Thomas Newman
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage story, Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Irishman
1917
CUT
The Irishman
Ford vs. Ferrari
parasite
joker
Jojo Rabbit
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917