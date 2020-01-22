advertisement

We are quickly approaching one of the best times of the year in Sydney. At a time when rainbows hover around every corner, the nights are long and the euphoria is very real. Sydney Mardi Gras, colloquially known as Gay Christmas, is a feast of love and identity – in whatever form.

From Darlinghurst to Chippendale, the LGBTI + community will file charges against love, peace, happiness, and more than ever against equality. It’s no exaggeration to say that this year will be bigger than ever. It is a new decade and a new era for equal love all over the world. With that in mind, Mardi Gras 2020 made megastars Dua Lipa and Sam Smith ring in a new day with an unforgettable night.

The topic

In recognition of Mardi Gras’ origin of protest, the extent to which rights exist for the LGBTQI + community and how far it goes, Mardi Gras 2020’s motto is “What Matters”.

Throughout the festival, organizers will urge the public to consider how they can make changes to create an equal world in the 2020s. Grant Lowe, CEO of Mardi Gras Arts, told SBS: “Mardi Gras 2020 is an opportunity to visit the next destinations on our journey of diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

This year’s festival will look back at the incredible progress that the world has made since the first carnival in 1978 and use it as inspiration to work with conviction and drive towards an even better world. The topic gives you the impetus to examine what is important to you and what you can do about it.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 8: Performers pose during Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020’s Full Program Announcement at Sydney Town Hall on November 8, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)

The party

When we think of Carnival, the first thing that comes to mind is the loud and colorful parade on Oxford Street, but the Carnival Festival is much more. From Valentine’s Day to March 1st, events take place all over the city celebrating gay pride and sparking discussions around this year’s theme.

The lynchpin of the festival is the Seymour Center at the University of Sydney in Chippendale. During the two-week festival, you can watch comedy shows, theatrical performances and discussions where the LGBTQI + community is celebrated and the conversation about improving equality is opened.

Events take place all over the city, ranging from the legendary Drag Queen Conchita sausage at the State Theater to Australia’s fashionable Sissy Ball.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 2: A participant wearing mouse ears is seen during the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parades 2019 on March 2, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. The Sydney Carnival Parade began in 1978 as a march and commemoration of the New York Stonewall riots in 1969. It is an annual event that promotes awareness of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender issues. (Photo by Brook Mitchell / Getty Images)

The parade

The highlight of the festival is of course the legendary parade. On February 29, over 300,000 people will watch the 12,000 attendees in incredible costumes and giant watercraft as they travel down Oxford Street to Taylor Square.

Seeing the parade is an opportunity that every Australian and everyone in the world should see at least once. There’s roaring music, tons of Minogue tributes, and costumes that take your breath away, surrounded by crowded streets that stand on milk crates for a better view of what’s going on.

When does the parade start?

The parade starts at 7:30 p.m. and in the evening, but it’s best to come down early to get a good seat.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 27: Dua Lipa performs during the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at Stern on November 27, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)

After parties

This year’s official after party promises to be bigger and better than ever. The entertainment district, which revolves around the Hordern Pavilion, turns into a multi-sensory fantasy world. The room will be crowded with incredible DJs in every corner and in the Hordern Pavilion guests will be spoiled with a first-class cast of singers.

International pop star Dua Lipa makes headlines alongside Grammy winner Sam Smith, but it doesn’t stop there. Kesha, the queen of the early 2010s, will be on stage as well as the Brazilian drag singer Pabllo Vittar. All in all, this party will be one to remember … if you can.

If you don’t want to spend $ 200 on an official after-party ticket, there will be no shortage of fun in the suburbs surrounding the parade. For the first time since 2013, the heart of Mardi Gras, Oxford Street is not restricted by the recently lifted lockout laws, so you can continue the celebration until the wee hours of the morning. However, it is recommended to make plans early, as the bars lining up the parade route fill up quickly.

