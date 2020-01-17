advertisement

“Please Like Me”, the latest series by creator Josh Thomas, finds a magical balance between three siblings who are immersed in a new family dynamic.

One of the things that appears in “Everything will be fine” is the high level of acceptance. Not only in terms of who people are, but also how to best cope with the unexpected. This portrait of a changing family, designed by Josh Thomas and starring in him, becomes all the stronger as he grapples with things as they are by finding moments of brightness in overwhelming circumstances.

Thomas plays Nicholas, a young Australian man who lives in America. When an unexpected cancer diagnosis leads to his father’s sudden death, Nicholas remains the legal guardian of his two younger stepsisters, Matilda (Kayla Cromer) and Genevieve (Maeve Press). The series’ one-hour pilot joins a family that is already at a critical point of potential change. “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” not only highlights how Nicholas, Matilda and Genevieve have to adapt in their lives after losing a key figure, but also shows the small successes they are able to continue in the new normal, that you design for yourself.

The first part does so much to build their relationship that the three can lead their own lives and develop their own dynamics. Nicholas doesn’t have to be a surrogate father. The three don’t even have to look over at a framed photograph of their father in one episode just to be reminded of what brought them to that point. When Nicholas shows some protection, there is an understanding that, even if it comes in a new context, it is an extension of the complex fraternal feelings that have always been there.

Part of what “Everything will be fine” consoles is that it uses a good part of the established framework for families in turmoil and coming-of-age series. There are still difficult transition experiences at school or how children’s attitudes can help improve the romantic outlook of the adults who are educating them. But so close these little chapters, the grace notes with which they leave the audience feel surprising and deserved at the same time. It’s not that they feel “more real” – middle school classmates comfort their friends as often as they estrange them – but these developments in Matilda, Genevieve, and Nicholas’ lives come from a place so instantly established that it’s difficult it is conceivable that they unfold some other way.

Even if Thomas helps run the ship, as he did with his crossover favorite “Please Like Me” – as someone who has shown that he can anchor a series himself – “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” benefits so much about the balance between Genevieve, Matilda and Nicholas. Each of them not only finds ways to integrate them in different combinations, but also maintains their own lives. When the three are together, they work as a unit of realized individuals, each of whom sees the world in a special way.

Freeform / Tony Rivetti

As a result, “Everything will be fine” has an infectious, energetic impulse. It’s not quite the 1.5x speed dialog on which other family-oriented shows could build. Many of the trio’s interactions capture the kind of passionate conversation you can have when multiple family members try to express their own point of view without denying someone else’s. They don’t necessarily talk about each other, but they talk about each other and try to find common ground.

Matilda and Genevieve are not typical pre-mature, outraged teenagers who have to prove they are better equipped for adult life than the adults in their home. “Everything will be fine,” however, does not contest the idea that losing the father and shifting responsibility from Nicholas will force them to deal with the realities of life more than they could otherwise have done. There is a reciprocal flow of empathy between Nicholas and his sisters, which allows them to share the burden from time to time. Nicholas maintains his playful attitude to life, while Matilda and Genevieve can assert their own autonomy.

It is not just the performances that give “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” a lived feeling. Careful attention is also paid to small details that show that the series has not forgotten what was before. When Matilda shows up at a party with a bottle of peach schnapps, the show trusts that you remember where that preference came from. If a character has an injury, the random inclusion of a splint in the next episode attracts just enough attention to show how much time has passed and what happened before it really matters.

Although there are certain episodes that can be linked well – an early “Anatomy of a lazy afternoon” episode has been one of the best of the season so far – “Everything’s going to be fine” doesn’t feel limited when you have to saddle Thomas, Cromer , and press to play the same beat-by-beat emotions. They work as a whole and there are certainly scenes that reflect their individual response to heartache, bullying and spontaneous happiness. But the show may just as well follow one sister’s triumph while the other wrestles with uncertainty. Nicholas can drift away while the two people who ask him for advice can make their own breakthrough.

Without doing it artificially or insincerely, “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” has the freedom to follow any path. There is enough solid foundation for what this family is for each other, that it is a well-deserved miracle when the series alternates as the driving force of the series. Playful in the dark and curious about the pending conclusions of having a trio armed for everything makes the future of this show as exciting as the beginning.

Note: A-

“Everything will be fine” will be broadcast on Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m. on free form.

