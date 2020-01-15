advertisement

Police remain in the Saffron Lane area of ​​Leicester tonight as a confrontation continues between officers and a man who has climbed on a roof.

Officers were called to Bloomfield Road at 10:25 a.m. to report an assault.

advertisement

When they arrived at the property, they discovered a woman with minor hand injuries.

The suspect, a male, then went up to the roof of the property.

He has remained on the roof since then and, throughout the afternoon, removed the tiles from the roof, creating a hole for him to sit on.

The man was also seen tearing the tiles from the roof and throwing them into the street below, where the police stood and watched him.

A section of the street was closed to deal with the incident.

A man is seen on the roof of a house at Bloomfield Road in the Saffron Lane area of ​​Leicester. Photo: Alex Hannam

(Image: Alex Hannam)

At one point, the man was seen with a plastic bag, from which he took what looked like a vial and a pint of milk.

He then seemed to be making a cup of tea, which he handed to the crowd gathered by the police cordon in a gesture of “bravo”.

Emergency services, including several police cars and a fire truck, remain on the scene tonight.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire police said: “Qualified negotiators were deployed to the scene and Bloomfield Road was closed between the junctions of The Fairway and Heathcott Road while officers were handling the incident.

“The incident is ongoing.”

Local residents said police were regularly in the area – which worried them.

One said, “It’s a really stupid thing to do.

“It is always the same here, however, there are always police.

“It’s scary to live here.”

Another resident said: “It’s a little crazy.

“It’s horrible to have the police here all the time, you want to be in a safe place to protect your children.

“I can never sleep at night thinking about what might happen.”

Read more

Find out more about crime in Leicester

Some residents praised the police for their work.

A man who lives around the corner where the incident is taking place said: “This kind of thing is very unusual.

“But it’s good to see that the police don’t protect us and don’t do their job. They are there when you need them.”

We are covering this incident live. Read all the updates here.

A man is seen on the roof of a house at Bloomfield Road in the Saffron Lane area of ​​Leicester. Photo: Alex Hannam

(Image: Alex Hannam)

If you want to stay up to date with the latest crime news in Leicestershire, join the Leicester Crime Watch Facebook group. Over 20,000 people have already done so.

.

advertisement