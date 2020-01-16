advertisement

When competitive tensions between Sony and Microsoft gaming giants have intensified in recent years, it was at E3 earlier this year that the battle lines were really drawn. For the first time, after endless speculation, both the people behind the Xbox and the Playstation reaffirmed their intention to launch the next generation of consoles and promised more promising gaming experiences than ever before.

Up until E3, the concept of a brand new Playstation or Xbox console seemed so far away. But now we’re barely more than a year from both shelves and before we know it, our PS4 / Xbox Ones are out of date.

So far, we know the following about Xbox Project Scarlett – the code name for the flagship console that is supposed to lead Microsoft into a new era of gaming.

When will the Xbox Series X come out?

At E3, Microsoft was the first company to set a semi-fixed release date for its new console and announced that “Project Scarlett” would be released during the 2020 vacation season.

What will Xbox Series X look like?

The Xbox prevailed against Sony and was the first to drop the official, final design of its next-gen console – a massive box accompanied by a redesigned controller that reminded a little of the time of the original Xbox.

What features will the new Xbox have?

After a period of relative silence from their main competitors at Microsoft, the folks behind Xbox have now switched to E3 2019 to announce that they are also on the heels of their Japanese arch rivals.

In perhaps the most important announcement of E3 2019 so far, Microsoft announced that the next generation Xbox, code-named “Project Scarlett”, will be due for Christmas next year and how the PS5 will use the power of an Xbox Solid State Drive and new, ultra-fast AMD hardware for 8K games with awesome 120FPS on TV that makes it possible.

Like the Ps5, it will also offer next generation hardware accelerated ray tracing, which basically means a much more accurate and realistic rendering of the light paths in real life.

What games are coming to Xbox Series X?

“A console should be optimized and built for one and only one: games,” said Xbox boss Phil Spencer during the company’s presentation, shortly before it was announced that the long-awaited sequel to the Halo series would be released as the launch title for the Console.

Spencer has also confirmed that the next-generation Xbox offers unprecedented backward compatibility, giving players not only the ability to play Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games on the new platform, but also old wireless controllers.

“Make sure that all four content generations – the original Xbox games that are running on your Xbox One today, the OG Xbox, the 360 ​​games that are running on your Xbox One, your Xbox One games, and the New generation games – all running on the next platform is important to us, “he said.

Watch Dogs: Legion, the new title Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, and Skate Simulator Session are expected to launch on Xbox Series X, and we are sure there will be many more announcements when Microsoft hits the stage Keynote at this year’s E3 conference.

What does an Xbox Series X cost?

Currently, the pricing for the new Xbox is far from clear. Microsoft is known for publishing its consoles at a higher price than Sony. When the two were first released, the Xbox One would be $ 100 more expensive than the PS5.

This has led many to speculate that Project Scarlett could exceed the $ 500 cost reported for the PS5. However, some have tried to counteract this by reducing the memory and memory requirements of the new console through Microsoft’s move to game streaming and possibly reducing costs. We will see.

PS5 & Xbox Project Scarlett Specs

Xbox Project Scarlett

PS5

memory

GDDR6 RAM

A total of 24 GB with 20 GB GDDR6 and 4 GB DDR4

camp

High capacity SSD

2 TB SSD

central processor

Custom CPU based on AMD Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA

AMD’s third generation Ryzen with 8-core 7nm Zen-2 microarchitecture

graphic

Custom AMD Navi-based GPU

Custom AMD Navi-based GPU

Skills

8K games, 4K games at 120fps

8K games, 4K games at 120fps

Ray tracing

Yes

Yes

backward compatibility

Yes, for Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games

Yes, for PS4 games

