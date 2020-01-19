advertisement

Police chase a man who stabbed a 10-year-old boy in front of his mother.

The youngster was in Belper Street in Belgrave, Leicester, when the man attacked him on Saturday around 5:20 p.m.

advertisement

The man fled on foot.

The assault, which occurred at the junction of Carter Street, shocked local residents.

Police said a member of the public called 999 and the child was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, where his condition is described as stable and his injuries are “not life threatening”.

The suspect is described as a fair-skinned Asian man, in his mid-twenties, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and chubby in size. He was wearing a brown jacket.

Police carry out door-to-door investigations.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley, who is investigating the incident, has asked for more witnesses to come forward.

He said: “This is an act of violence against a young child who was on the street with his mother.

“Our investigation to find out who was responsible for the injury to this child is still ongoing and we continue to call on the public to provide him with any information.

“It happened in a residential area at a time of day when people were on foot or by car.

“We need to find out who was responsible for the boy’s injury.

“If you were in the Belper Street neighborhood between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and you saw what happened or that a man corresponding to this description, we want to hear from you.

“Likewise, if you have images of dashboard cameras or CCTV from the region, please contact us.”

Shock and fear of residents

On Sunday morning, LeicestershireLive spoke to locals who spoke of their fear and shock.

Some residents did not hear all the details of the incident and reacted in horror when they were told that a child had been stabbed a few meters from their home.

Others heard the news and said that they were now afraid to live in the area, a pensioner opening her window to speak because she was afraid to open the front door to strangers.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said after learning what had happened: “It’s really terrible – he’s just a little boy.

“More and more of these incidents are happening in Belgrave.

“I have lived here for 20 years and it seems like a lot of bad things have happened recently.”

She mentioned the knife murder of Sukhwinder Singh, 47, in a house on Penrith Avenue.

Other residents were also shocked and worried about what had happened.

The incident shocked the local population

Dinu Patel, 62, who lives on Carter Street, said she was very concerned for her safety.

She said, “I was watching TV with my husband and I saw the blue lights and I thought there was an ambulance outside.

“My husband looked out the window and saw that there were about seven police cars. The police were everywhere and I could tell it was something serious – not just a burglary or something. They looked in all the gardens.

“It’s very scary. I’m going to walk the dog after dark and I’m worried if things like that happen here. We have crimes like gold being sometimes ripped off because there is a temple nearby but nothing like it. “

Lilu Odedra, 31, who lives in Carter Street, said, “There were a lot of police here last night and I asked them what had happened, but they didn’t tell me anything.

“I saw it on the Leicester Mercury website this morning what happened and it’s very scary.

“It’s not a very bad neighborhood, but there are a lot of police here and my car was stolen right outside my house a year ago.”

Police looking for gardens along Belper Street after stabbing

A resident, who did not want to be named, said that the police went door to door to ask residents if they had video surveillance cameras.

She said, “The police were here at night looking around up the street. We didn’t know anything about it and we didn’t hear anything before the police arrived.

“The police were just looking around.

“They came to the door and asked if we had seen anything and asked us if we had video surveillance.

“They didn’t say what was going on – it’s pretty scary.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leicestershire police at 101.

.

advertisement