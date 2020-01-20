advertisement

There is a long list of things you can think of when you imagine an Adam Sandler role. Of course, a jeweler who is involved in a gangland robbery is not one of them.

But as the trailer for the new crime film Uncut Gems by Safdie Brothers will prove to you, it can become a miracle.

Uncut Gems has quietly caused a sensation in the past few months, made its debut at the Telluride Film Festival and delighted the US audience in cinemas. Rotten Tomatoes is currently rated 91%, with many claiming it was one of Sandler’s best performances ever, and it was named one of the best films at a festival that Ford vs. Ferrari and the critically acclaimed marriage story belonged. It has also quietly gone under among men as one of the most stylish films of the decade.

“Even though it’s an overused cliché, it wouldn’t be inappropriate to call this thoroughly steroid-based film a top-notch experience, because it really deserves the saying,” wrote Tomris Laffly from rogerebert.com to name Sandler ” a challenging, career-best performance. ”

Most said the film was a dark horse for both the Golden Globe and Oscar awards – although Sandler won the National Board of Review Award for Best Actor, neither the HFPA nor the Academy saw fit to nod his performance, which outrages the masses online of those who wanted Sandler’s salvation arc to close.

But what kind of film could such awards deserve? Essentially, Uncut Gems tells the story of Howard Ratner, a neurotic New York fraudster and jeweler who makes it increasingly difficult for the rich and famous to get hold of a valuable new stone.

“If he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to a stroke of luck in his life,” says the film’s official synopsis, “Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act that strikes a balance between business, family, and engaging opponents on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of ultimate victory. ”

The list of big names that happen to appear in the trailer is frankly a bit crazy. In addition to Sandler, the NBA legend Kevin Garnett apparently also plays an important role, for whom the film’s directors are said to have considered Amar’e Stoudemire and Joel Embiid, as well as Lakeith Stanfield. Idina Menzel (who plays Ratner’s wife), Julia Fox and Eric Bogosian complete the cast.

Oh yes, both The Weeknd and Travis Scott (who’s not in the trailer but tweeted that he was involved) do cameos just to make things crazier.

When does Uncut Gems appear in Australia?

According to Netflix’s January 2020 release plan, the film is set to skip theaters in Australia and land on the streaming service on January 31.

