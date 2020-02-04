advertisement

Part of the attraction of Nicolas Cage, apart from the fact that he could do a really convincing performance in a variety of genres every now and then, was that you were never entirely sure how confident he was. Did he notice what he was doing in the Wicker Man? Has he carefully refined his over-the-top drama to become one of the defining actors of the meme generation?

We were never quite sure. But it seems that to some extent it was him. And all the evidence we need will be in the form of The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, a new action comedy starring Nicolas Cage as a fictional version of Nicolas Cage.

According to the deadline, the plot for the film is as follows: “Creatively unfulfilled and financially ruined, the fictional version of Cage has to accept a $ 1 million offer to attend a superfan’s birthday. If things take an extremely dangerous turn, must Cage is forced to live up to his own legend and channel his most famous and popular on-screen characters to save himself and his loved ones. ”

Tom Gormican, who wrote the mate comedy Ghosted by Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, will take over the director’s chair of the film.

News of the film has been circulating in Hollywood since the end of last year, but only this week Studio Lionsgate has actually confirmed plans to give the film a major theatrical release. Interestingly, given Cage’s status, it’s the first major feature film he’s made since 2011. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t busy: he has spent much of his career doing solid five or six films a year. With the exception of his voice in Into the Spider-Verse, most of his recent projects were b-movies.

However, over the next few years, Cage could hit the headlines more than ever, as a sequel to the cartoon hit The Croods will appear later this year and Disney is known to be working on a third film in the National Treasure series, which will be released soon written by Bad Boys For Life director Chris Bremner.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent is reported to hit theaters in 2021, no doubt on a Rotten Tomatoes ranking that will either be 10% or 90%.

