If there is one thing attributed to Virgil Abloh when his career has been said and done for a long time, it is that he brought high fashion to the masses like no one before. Some will even say that he made a name for himself by making exclusive clothing to appeal to a particular subculture that is dominated by fans of hip-hop, basketball, and streetwear.

No matter where you stand, it changed the game, and as we saw at the hot reception of the Parisian house’s latest fashion show, it’s popular brands like Louis V for a younger generation of buyers.

The striking shift in the creative direction, for which Abloh is responsible, was particularly noticeable in the area of ​​men’s fashion due to his position within the company – one that is usually dominated by men who have a preference for more functional clothing and who are more open to it men’s fashion is a mix of fashion and pop culture.

A few years ago, Louis Vuitton or a Parisian fashion house would not have believed it possible to give a collaboration with an organization like the NBA its name. But that’s how the landscape has changed, it feels quite normal now.

Much has been written about the upcoming launch of the Paris series by the NBA – a series of regular season games to be played in the French capital when the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks compete against each other at Accor Hotels Arena in January 24. Nike has this Occasion already brought sneakers on the market to underline the growing influence of basketball in the typically football-dominated city.

According to WWD, Louis Vuitton is now planning to activate the Paris series, where he will officially partner with the NBA.

“On January 22, the French fashion house issued a save-the-date for a cocktail with the outline of a basketball court on its flagship in Avenue Montaigne in Paris, with the LV initials glowing in the middle,” they wrote.

, @ LouisVuitton has partnered with @NBA. On January 22, the fashion house sent a save-the-date for a cocktail with the outline of a basketball court and the LV initials glowing in the middle on its flagship in Avenue Montaigne. More details will follow! #LVxNBA #PFW

– Jim Shi (@ jimshi809), January 16, 2020

“Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, is pleased to invite you to celebrate the new partnership between Louis Vuitton and the NBA,” the invitation wrote.

So far, the fashion house has not expanded its plans, and it is not clear whether the partnership is a fashion collection. Given LV’s recent history of developing products that can celebrate anything from the FIFA World Cup to the League of Legends World Cup, it is probably justified to assume that at least some LV branded products will be launched ,

We will keep you up to date on the partnership as it emerges.

