A pedestrian was taken to hospital today after colliding with a car on a main road in Leicester.

The man was injured after colliding with the vehicle outside the HSBC entrance on Belgrave Road in Leicester around 2:10 p.m.

An ambulance took the injured man to the Queens Medical Center in Nottingham.

The air ambulance landed on the scene, but its services were not required.

Police blocked the two outgoing lanes on Belgrave Road.

Police at the scene of an incident at Belgrave Road where a pedestrian collided with a vehicle.

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

Traffic has been diverted from MacDonald Road.

At one point, traffic was reduced to the inner ring road.

A witness, who works at a nearby store, said that the incident occurred just outside HSBC.

“I walked by and saw the area just outside of the fully recorded HSBC. There was a pillow and blankets on the road.

“It seemed like that was where the injured person was. It seemed like people were trying to keep the person comfortable. “

Leicestershire police spokesperson said, “We were called at 2:12 p.m. to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

“We don’t have details on the injuries yet.”

A spokesperson for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2:10 p.m. today at Belgrave Road, Leicester. The appellant reported a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“We sent a paramedic in a car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance and transported a patient to the Queen’s Medical Center.”

The two outgoing lanes were still blocked at 5.15 p.m.

