Unlike many of the other major brands at CES 2020, Google has not brought any new hardware to Las Vegas, but the company has made some announcements. Most of these announcements revolved around Google Assistant, who gets smarter and smarter every year. Below we have collected all the new features that Google has revealed on CES, most of which will not be available to the public for some time.

Planned actions

Later this year, you can ask Google Assistant at any time to enable, disable, start or stop a compatible smart device. You can also control more than 20 new devices in Google Home.

More smart devices

In 2020, August Smart Locks, Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box, Telus Wi-Fi Hub routers, GE Appliances Ultrafresh Front Load Washer, MOEN shower, D-Link Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight camera, VIAROOM Smart, Somfy TaHoma Hub, Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pro and MerossSmart’s garage door opener all work with Assistant. In other words, Google Assistant will be better able than ever this year.

Household notes

Household notes are digital sticky notes that you can create on any compatible Smart Display with Google Assistant. Anyone at home can make or view these notes without logging in.

Hotkey

As with household notes, this new feature allows you to place your most important contacts on speed dial, which means that anyone can call these contacts by talking to the Assistant or by tapping their name on a Smart Display. Both speed dial numbers and household notes will be published before the end of 2020.

Listen to web pages

Google says its new screen reading technology is built on “new voice data sets to create more expressive and natural-sounding voices, making it easier to listen for longer.” Google Assistant can read long form content to you and translate content into 42 different languages.

Interpreting mode

The interpreter mode is a real-time translation feature that allows you to have a fluent conversation with someone who speaks another language on your phone, and this year Google is extending the technology to new hotels, airports, sports stadiums, organizations that help humanitarian efforts and more. “

Privacy updates

Google has introduced two new voice actions to improve privacy control at CES: “Hey Google, that was not for you” let the assistant know that it must delete what it just heard when it was accidentally triggered, and “Hey Google, save you my audio data? ”gives you an overview of your current privacy regulations.

All in all, 2020 will be another important year for Google’s AI. Google Assistant will be compatible with more smart devices, more sound bars, more televisions, more speakers and more cars. And since it’s still early January, this is probably also just the tip of the iceberg for 2020.

Image source: Google

.

