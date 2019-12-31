advertisement

Just in time for New Year’s Eve, you’ll find a summary of all the new titles added to Disney’s new Disney + streaming service.

From classics like “Holes” and “Cool Runnings” to the new live action remake of “Aladdin”, you can look forward to a lot.

Other highlights include a series of Marvel content, including the third season of “Marvel’s Runaways” and two episodes of “Marvel’s Hero Project”.

advertisement

Also read: Baby Yoda movie? Bob Iger says Disney + ‘Star Wars’ TV shows could become films

Here’s the full list of what’s new at Disney + in January 2020:

January 1st

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

Billy Dilley’s Super Duper Underground Summer (Season 1)

Tapped (short)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Cool races

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Dr. Ks Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Veterinarian (Season 7)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

Drain the Alcatraz

Drain the Bermuda Triangle

Drain the Great Lakes

Drain the ocean: WWII

Drain the Oceans (Season 2)

Empty the sunken pirate city

Empty the Titanic

El Materdor (short)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

saw

holes

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – fight of the bands

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Miracle: 75 years, from pop to pulp!

Moon Mater (short)

Muppet Babies Show and Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

One Strange Rock (Season 1)

Outside with Jack Randall (season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

Red tails

Rescue Squad Mater (short)

Soy Luna (Season 1)

Spiders (short)

Super Rhino (short)

The golden touch (short)

The Lodge (Season 1-2)

The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)

Time travel Mater (short)

Tokyo Mater (short)

Unknown flight material (short)

Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (season 1)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Year Million (Season 1)

Also read: Mark Hamill corrects “SNL” on Luke and Leia’s “incest” joke from the original “Star Wars”

Jan 2

Life Under Zero (Season 13)

Jan 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episode 109 – “Opening Night”)

Encore! (Episode 109 – “Pippin”)

Marvel’s Hero Project (Episode 109 – “Radiant Jayera”)

The World after Jeff Goldblum (Episode 109 – “Coffee”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 105 – “Bob Iger: CEO”)

Litter Selection (Episode 103 – “Training Begins”)

Forky asks a question (“What is cheese?”)

Jan 8

Aladdin (2019)

10. January

Destino (short)

Marvel’s Runaway (Season 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season Finale: Episode 10 – “Act Two”)

Encore! (Episode 110 – “High School Musical”)

Marvel’s Hero Project (Episode 110 – “Spectacular Sidney”)

The World after Jeff Goldblum (Episode 110 – “Cosmetics”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 106 – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”)

Litter Selection (Episode 104 – “Next Level Training”)

Forky asks a question (Finale – “What do you read?”)

SparkShorts (“loop”)

Jan 17

Future President’s Diary (Episode 101 – “Hello World”) (Series Premiere)

The 45 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths in 2019, from “Game of Thrones” to “Stranger Things” (Photos)

OK, * most * are “Game of Thrones”

If there was one thing that taught us in 2019, it is that shocking is a truly relative term – and we’re not even talking about real-life examples here. Yes, it’s pretty hard these days to drive anyone crazy, including TV viewers. But that didn’t stop some showrunners from doing their worst – best of all to kill you with these passages on the screen. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see the 45 most shocking TV character deaths in 2019. And yes, most of them are “Game of Thrones” characters.

Also read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (photos)

advertisement