Los Angeles County sheriff staff and others honored LASD detective Amber Leist at a vigil on Tuesday night at which Leist was fatally hit by a vehicle in Valley Village, Los Angeles on Sunday.

A downtown woman whose crossing was assisted by Los Angeles County Chief of Police Amber Leist, who crossed the street before Leist was hit and killed, meets her family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, during a vigil for Perform in Valley Village.

A memorial marks the spot on Monday where Los Angeles' chief of police, Amber Leist, was hit by a vehicle and killed on Sunday.

Detective Amber Leist, sheriff of the Los Angeles District, was fatally hit by a vehicle when she helped a woman cross a street in Valley Village on Sunday, January 12th. She was a 12-year-old Los Angeles County veteran who "definitely sets a good example," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Amber Leist, 41, a sheriff's detective in the Los Angeles district, reads to children in a photo distributed by the department. She was fatally hit by a vehicle on Sunday, January 12, after helping a woman who had stumbled at an intersection.

Colleagues and friends of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s detective who died in an act of kindness, recognized her memory and service at a Valley Village vigil on Tuesday evening, January 14.

LAPD boss Michel Moore speaks friendly words to Detective Leist’s mother. @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/iqx73GOq48

– Eric Anthony Licas (@EricLicas) January 15, 2020

If you want to make a donation to Detective Amber Leist’s family, you can do so on the ALADS website https://t.co/ZwK8MqV4Q0. All donations are very much appreciated. @ WHDLASD @LASDHQ @aladsonline # DetectiveAmberLeist # AmberLeist # LASD # LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/q2BfBpIqjq

– ALADS (@aladsonline) January 15, 2020

More than 100 people gathered on the corner of Whitsett Avenue and Riverside Drive, where a collection of candles and flowers had been kept in memory of Detective Amber Leist. The department’s 12-year-old veteran was fatally hit by a car there on Sunday after helping a woman who fell on the street. The 41-year-old Leist was off duty at that time.

It wasn’t the first time she dropped everything to help strangers in a bad situation, fingerprint technician Ebony Jackson said during the vigil. She remembered an incident in which she and Leist came across a damaged Toyota Prius after a collision on Melrose Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard, blocking traffic. They had just picked up an order for groceries and were driving an unmarked Dodge Charger to West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. Leist was dressed in civilian clothes.

“At 85 degrees, she’s wearing pants and moccasins, and we pushed the car to San Vicente, me and she, and she got the car off the street,” Jackson said, suppressing the tears. “And she went back on the victim’s trail to make sure she was fine, to make sure she needed medic. And I just thought,” She didn’t have to do that. “She was a detective, but she paused and told me she wasn’t going to look the other way. “

Leist, parents, sisters and friends said that she showed the desire to help others early on in her life and often worked for people who she felt were abused. She was a person that West Hollywood Station “heavily” relied on in a “crisis situation,” said LASD captain Ed Ramirez.

“If you had a bad day, Amber would pick you up. Amber wanted to lift you up. she did, “said Ramirez.

More than two dozen Sheriff’s Department MPs from West Hollywood Station attended the vigil. Some cried and hugged each other with their relatives and residents who came to pay their respects.

Her colleagues said she was reliable and had a strong sense of duty, but was also warm, energetic and entertaining. The former detective liked to sing, said her sister Sumry Lemmenes. She was a fan of hip hop and R&B, but her favorite song was “Sweet Home Alabama”.

She also liked to come home late to watch films with her family, said her son Daniel Leist. He described her as a loving mother, but also strictly.

“My grandparents gave her the middle name Joy, and the name suits her well,” said Daniel Leist. “Because she met everyone, she brought them joy even when she yelled at her.”

Detective Leist’s son, Daniel, describes his mother. “Nobody else has their minds,” he said. “You know, I loved it when she yelled at me.” @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/I0sh7PeELv

– Eric Anthony Licas (@EricLicas) January 15, 2020

Her loved ones were devastated after her death, said Leist’s mother Ellen Leist and her father, also called Daniel Leist. However, they were comforted by an enormous amount of support. Numerous expressions of sympathy and kind words from people who had never met her sister demonstrate the impact that Leist had on her community and those around her, said Lemmenes.

“I don’t think there is anything I could say that is louder and more encouraging than the statement you made tonight,” said Elder Daniel Leist to the crowd. “Our hearts are broken, but they will get better.”

He hopes that people will learn lessons from his daughter’s example of selflessness. At the end of the vigil, he asked people to look out for each other.

The sheriff department posted photos and videos of Leist’s career on social media, including situations where she helped people and cared for children.

No wonder she made a career serving others, said her childhood friend Jeryn Blakley, 40.

“Everything she did was out of kindness,” she said in tears.

The vigil was organized by Cicla Valley, a mobility group that monitors fatal traffic accidents in the Valley Village area of ​​Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Part of Whitsett Avenue was closed for the event.

On the other side of the country in Florida, 11-year-old Zecheriah Cartledge dedicated a 1.6 km run to the fallen detective. The effort was carried out in conjunction with the running charity organization Running 4 Heroes, which works to honor murdered law enforcement officers.

A woman sits deep in thought in front of a makeshift memorial in honor of Amber Leist, sheriff’s detective in the Los Angeles district. She was fatally hit by a vehicle here in Whitsett and Riverside after helping a woman who stumbled at the intersection on Sunday. @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/ltzug9mtmM

– Eric Anthony Licas (@EricLicas) January 15, 2020

