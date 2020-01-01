advertisement

While the New Year is coming, Disney has shared a list with almost every show and movie that will be added to the Disney + streaming service in January. In particular, there are a number of seasonal finals this month, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The world according to Jeff Goldblumand Encore!

We also get a lot of older shows and films, but last year’s Aladdin’s live remake is certainly one of the highlights. Oh, and we would relapse if we didn’t mention Cool Runnings either.

Streaming January 1

America’s national parks (season 1)

Austin & Ally (season 1-4)

Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper underground summer (season 1)

Bugged (short)

Continent 7: Antarctica (season 1)

Cool running

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

Alcatraz drain

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain the large lakes

Drain The Ocean: WWII

Drain The Oceans (season 2)

Drain The Sunken Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

El Materdor (short)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

Metal saw

Holes

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (shorts) (season 2-3)

Marvel: 75 years old, from pop to pulp!

Moon Mater (short)

Muppet Babies Show And Tell (shorts) (season 2-3)

One Strange Rock (season 1)

Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

red tails

Rescue Squad Mater (short)

Soy Luna (season 1)

Turn (short)

Super Rhino (short)

The Golden Touch (Short)

The Lodge (Season 1-2)

The Proud Family (season 1-2)

The Super Hero Squad Show (season 1-2)

Time travel Mater (short)

Tokyo Mater (short)

Unidentified Flying Mater (short)

Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Year Million (Season 1)

Streaming January 2

Life Below Zero (season 13)

Streaming January 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 109 – “Opening Night”

Addition! | Episode 109 – “Pippin”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 109 – “Radiant Jayera”

The world according to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 109 – “Coffee”

One day at Disney | Episode 105 – “Bob Iger: CEO”

Choose from the nest | Episode 103 – “Training begins”

Forky asks a question | “What is cheese?”

Destino (short)

Marvel’s Runaways (season 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 10 – “Act Two”

Addition! | Episode 110 – “High School Musical”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 110 – “Spectacular Sidney”

The world according to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 110 – “Cosmetics”

One day at Disney | Episode 106 – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”

Choose from the nest | Episode 104 – “Next Level Training”

Forky asks a question | final piece – “What is reading?”

SparkShorts | “Loop”

Streaming January 17

Diary of a future president | Episode 101 – “Hello world”

Addition! | Episode 111 – “Ragtime”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 111 – “Exciting Tokata”

The world according to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 111 – “Polish”

One day at Disney | Episode 107 – “Jose Zelaya: Character Designer”

Choose from the nest | Episode 105 – “Meet Your Match”

Diary of a future president | Episode 102 – “The new deal”

Addition! | Episode 112 – “Everything goes”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 112 – “High Kickin’ Izzy “

The world according to Jeff Goldblum | Episode 112 – “Jewelry”

One day at Disney | Episode 108 – “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events”

Choose from the nest | Episode 106 – “Finally together”

Short circuit | Episodes 101 to 114

That is all we will see at Disney + throughout January. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies that come to Disney’s streaming service in February.

